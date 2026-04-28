Rihanna gets trolled for feeding a cow while carrying a ‘calfskin’ Dior bag worth Rs 4.3 lakh

Grammy Awards winner Rihanna’s recent appearance in Mumbai has sparked an unexpected online debate, after what started as a warm cultural moment quickly turned into a conversation about optics and animal ethics.

During her visit to Antilia, the home of Mukesh Ambani, the singer was photographed feeding a cow, an act many initially saw as a respectful nod to local traditions. But attention soon shifted to the handbag she was carrying, a luxury piece from Dior reportedly worth Rs 4.3 lakh, made with calfskin and lambskin lining.

Check out the post:

Rihanna feeding a cow while holding a cowhide Dior bag 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Iz8IcUhJwu — narsa.🪺 (@rathor7_) April 27, 2026

That contrast, engaging in a symbolic act of compassion while holding a product derived from animal leather, prompted accusations of hypocrisy across social media.

The bag’s description on Dior’s website mentions that it is made of calfskin. The bag’s description on Dior’s website mentions that it is made of calfskin.

One user wrote, “As a founder, I hold back. As a human, I can’t ignore it. We worship in one place, yet use products built on cruelty in another Isn’t that mindless? Think. Align actions with values.”

Another added, “The richest of people donate to the poor, but then again sacrifice the poor to become rich. Ironical enough?”

Still, not everyone saw it that way. Some defended Rihanna, arguing that the criticism was selective and overlooked how common leather products are globally—even among those who care about animal welfare.

An individual commented, “You can’t wear any ultra premium accessory and expect it to be made from synthetic or polyester, all of the super ultra brands use cow leather majorly, including belts, wallets, and almost everything in accessory.”

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Another wrote, “In her defence – she chose to wear the bag, and was ‘customarily asked’ to feed the cow. We cannot get to hating on people to push our narrative all the time.”

Others took a more balanced view: “Feeding a cow is a moment of cultural participation; carrying a leather bag is a separate, everyday accessory for many people worldwide. One act doesn’t automatically cancel the other.”

Beyond the controversy, Rihanna’s visit itself was steeped in grandeur. She participated in a puja, performed aarti, and even joined in Phoolon Ki Holi celebrations, complete with a traditional dance welcome, moments that highlighted the scale and cultural richness of the event.

Disclaimer: This report reflects a cultural discussion regarding animal ethics and luxury fashion; it is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and social media reactions highlighted represent individual opinions and have not been independently verified as professional ethical or environmental guidance.