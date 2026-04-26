‘A unique interview’: Why Rihanna’s Bharatanatyam lesson with influencer is breaking the internet

Global icon Rihanna took the Internet by storm with her recent visit to India. The Don’t Stop the Music singer tried out a few Bharatnatyam mudras during her beauty brand event in Mumbai.
A video shared by influencer Nejm captured Rihanna taking a quick lesson in the dance form. The pop star seemed enthusiastic as she followed along while learning a few mudras (hand gestures). Nejm also explained how emotions in Bharatanatyam are expressed through eye movements, which Rihanna attempted to replicate.
Further, Nejm asked Rihanna questions about makeup, her partner A$AP Rocky, and her children, with the condition that she could respond only through facial expressions. Rihanna gamely participated, attempting to convey answers through expressions as guided.
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The video has since gone viral, garnering several reactions. “This was such a unique Rihanna interview and I learned a lot about your culture. Beautiful!!” a user wrote. “Riri learning bharatnatyam, not on my bingo card,” another user commented.
“I love how she’s always checking her out,” a third user reacted. “Oh my God the way her eyes are expressing so much is amazing,” a fourth user chimed in.
Rihanna was in Mumbai for the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. Apart from the Bharatnatyam, videos of her meeting influencers, interacting with fans, asking how to say “thank you” in Hindi, and attending an after-party with Janhvi Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra have gone viral.
She also met influencer Orry, rekindling memories of their earlier interaction at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Back then, Orry had gifted Rihanna his crystal earrings.
DISCLAIMER: This lighthearted coverage of a celebrity event is for entertainment purposes and reflects social media trends.