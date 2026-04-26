‘A unique interview’: Why Rihanna’s Bharatanatyam lesson with influencer is breaking the internet

The influencer explains Rihanna how emotions in Bharatanatyam are expressed through eye movements (Image source: @keepinitnejm/Image source)

Global icon Rihanna took the Internet by storm with her recent visit to India. The Don’t Stop the Music singer tried out a few Bharatnatyam mudras during her beauty brand event in Mumbai.

A video shared by influencer Nejm captured Rihanna taking a quick lesson in the dance form. The pop star seemed enthusiastic as she followed along while learning a few mudras (hand gestures). Nejm also explained how emotions in Bharatanatyam are expressed through eye movements, which Rihanna attempted to replicate.

Further, Nejm asked Rihanna questions about makeup, her partner A$AP Rocky, and her children, with the condition that she could respond only through facial expressions. Rihanna gamely participated, attempting to convey answers through expressions as guided.