Man from right wing group covers eyes on seeing Muslim anchor, sparks outrage online

The founder of a fringe right wing is being widely criticised after he covered his eyes during a televised debate when a Muslim anchor participated in it. The incident comes days after a customer refused to take accept a delivery from a ‘non-Hindu’ man in Madhya Pradesh.

Incidentally, the debate on the channel was about the incident in Madhya Pradesh, where a customer rejected the order because of the delivery person’s religion. Ajay Gautam, the founder of the right wing group called Hum Hindu, was among those debating the incident and the questions raised by it.

However, when a segment featured another anchor named Saud Mohammad Khalid, Gautam was shown covering his eyes. This happened right after the anchor moderating the debate announced his fellow anchor’s name. It wasn’t clear for how long Gautam kept his eyes covered and the video was tweeted from the official handle of the channel.

The video quickly went viral and Gautam came in for widespread criticism online. Many criticised the man for what they said was an obnoxious gesture, while others questioned why Gautam was invited in the first place.

Hindu Leader?! I’m a Hindu and have never heard of this imbecile called Ajay Gautam. https://t.co/n0TaYwNmAY — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) August 2, 2019

Fringe bigots like Ajay Gautam dilute all the good work of the RW.

Remember you’re as strong as your weakest link! pic.twitter.com/SuZlTgyt4f — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) August 2, 2019

Why did news 24 call Ajay Gautam to their show. One google search would tell about Ajay Gautam. Its not Ajay Gautam who insulted the anchor its the channel itself. — Karishma Lalwani (@Kammo_kl) August 2, 2019

Who is this despicable creature? A civilized human being cannot show this irresponsible action. Shameful and idiosyncratic. https://t.co/H2psbNnfua — Dileepkumar (@OrganizedDileep) August 2, 2019

So you being the representative of one community, refuse to see another ‘human’ belonging to another community! You should have been born blind! The eyes are of no use when the mind is a black hole! #StopLynchings #stopbigots well done @news24tvchannel from banning him! https://t.co/eDl80EQxnB — Valine Fernandes (@valinef) August 2, 2019

https://t.co/JEgwC94tIo The above website of #AjayGautam promotes hindu nationalism & hindu rashtra, which is against the #Secular principle enshrined in the basic structure of the constitution. A whole hearted request to the people to stand unitely against #castism. pic.twitter.com/zu5DzuVSnN — Himanshu Arora (@himanshu94130) August 2, 2019

This kind of bigoted bullshit is becoming a thing now

Is this the new India the PM had been conceiving all these years.

Stupids like these challenge the very integrity of our country#NoToBigotry

India is a secular country and we intend to keep it that way https://t.co/yiIztMl5eV — Aravindh RS (@aravindhanrs) August 2, 2019

TV Panelist, a so-called representative of Hindus, refuses to even see the face of a Muslim broadcaster! This is New India. #StopLynchings https://t.co/52YFjM7UFB — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 1, 2019

Hindu leader Ajay Gautam was on a debate show & covered his eyes so he didn’t have to see Khalid, a Muslim news presenter. This is NOT SATIRE! This is the state of national TV in #India in 2019. pic.twitter.com/lxqYzhxjMu — omer (@intellectroll) August 1, 2019

The behavior of the news 24 anchor was utterly disappointing.

The way he normalized this abnormal behavior of Ajay gautam is what is singh in this context. https://t.co/om2h36YU5p — ​(سرمد)​ SARMAD PARVEZ (@Sarmadiasays) August 1, 2019

The channel later announced that it had decided not to invite Gautam to its studio in future, saying his actions were “inappropriate and condemnable”.

we at the newsroom of @news24tvchannel are in shock at the inappropriate & condemnable behaviour of Mr Ajay Gautam . Ethics of journalism do not allow to give platform to such devisive voices & gestures . @news24tvchannel has decided not to invite Mr Ajay Gautam to its studio . — Anurradha Prasad (@anurradhaprasad) August 1, 2019

A Twitter account allegedly belonging to Gautam later tweeted that the news channel had “twisted facts”. In a statement allegedly released by Gautam, he claimed: “At the end of the program when Sandeep Chaudhary tossed a Muslim anchor for next program than he made fun with me. by stating that would I close my eyes now? and I did in reply of his fun. That is the fact.”

Take me as.I am. If you can. I do not compromise with rules and ethic for a show only. I am doing show for last 16 years regularly. Even HBO to BBC and Al Jazeera. pic.twitter.com/CxvVlmrjWK — Ajay Gautam (@ajay_gautam108) August 2, 2019