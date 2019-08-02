Man from right wing group covers eyes on seeing Muslim anchor, sparks outrage online

Toggle Menu
Incidentally, the debate on the news channel was about the incident in Madhya Pradesh, where a customer rejected the order because of the delivery person's religion. The panellist has come in for strong criticism.

Ajay Gautam, the founder of a right wing organisation called ‘Hum Hindu’ was seen covering his eyes.

The founder of a fringe right wing is being widely criticised after he covered his eyes during a televised debate when a Muslim anchor participated in it. The incident comes days after a customer refused to take accept a delivery from a ‘non-Hindu’ man in Madhya Pradesh.

However, when a segment featured another anchor named Saud Mohammad Khalid, Gautam was shown covering his eyes. This happened right after the anchor moderating the debate announced his fellow anchor’s name. It wasn’t clear for how long Gautam kept his eyes covered and the video was tweeted from the official handle of the channel.

The video quickly went viral and Gautam came in for widespread criticism online. Many criticised the man for what they said was an obnoxious gesture, while others questioned why Gautam was invited in the first place.

The channel later announced that it had decided not to invite Gautam to its studio in future, saying his actions were “inappropriate and condemnable”.

A Twitter account allegedly belonging to Gautam later tweeted that the news channel had “twisted facts”. In a statement allegedly released by Gautam, he claimed: “At the end of the program when Sandeep Chaudhary tossed a Muslim anchor for next program than he made fun with me. by stating that would I close my eyes now? and I did in reply of his fun. That is the fact.”

 

