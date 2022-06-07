scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Ricky Kej to get Grammy medallion after over a two-month delay. With a bit of help from Twitter

Ricky Kej won a Grammy award along with American composer Stewart Copeland for their album Devine Tides in the Best New Age Album category.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2022 5:48:11 pm
Ricky Kej, Ricky Kej Grammy medallion, Ricky Kej Grammy medallion customs department, Ricky Kej tweets, Indian customs delay, Indian ExpressKej won a Grammy award along with American composer Stewart Copeland this year for their album Devine Tides.

Ricky Kej, a Grammy-winning artist, Tuesday sought the help of authorities to expedite the clearance of his Grammy medallion. In his tweet, Kej claimed that the medallion was stuck with the customs department in Bengaluru for over two months.

Kej won a Grammy award along with American composer Stewart Copeland this year for their album Devine Tides in the ‘Best New Age Album’ category on April 3.

Also Read |‘Not a record-breaker for nothing’: Netizens get deja vu as one of Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammy trophies snaps

Kej tagged the Twitter accounts of several government offices like the Chennai Customs department, Mumbai Customs department, Bengaluru Commissioner City Customs (ICDs), and even Fed Ex India.

Kej’s tweet prompted people to criticise the slow attitude of the customs department across Indian airports which lead to incessant delay and inconveniences.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>

However, Kej requested people to not blame the customs officials. “Would sincerely request everyone not to blame Customs for this. They may not be aware what the product is.. or what it’s purpose is. They are probably following procedure. The motive of this tweet was to let them know of the package, and hopefully they will release it to me,” he wrote.

In just a few hours, Kej’s tweet bore fruit. Announcing the clearance of his Grammy medallion, he wrote, “Good news: Thanks to the quick, swift intervention by the Customs of India, my Medallion has cleared customs and will be delivered tomorrow. Just got a call from Fedex. This would not be possible without the Customs officials going over & above their duty to ensure this is done.”

In 2015, he won a Grammy in the same category for his album Winds of Samsara.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement