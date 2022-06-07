Ricky Kej to get Grammy medallion after over a two-month delay. With a bit of help from Twitter

Ricky Kej, a Grammy-winning artist, Tuesday sought the help of authorities to expedite the clearance of his Grammy medallion. In his tweet, Kej claimed that the medallion was stuck with the customs department in Bengaluru for over two months.

Kej won a Grammy award along with American composer Stewart Copeland this year for their album Devine Tides in the ‘Best New Age Album’ category on April 3.

Kej tagged the Twitter accounts of several government offices like the Chennai Customs department, Mumbai Customs department, Bengaluru Commissioner City Customs (ICDs), and even Fed Ex India.

Kej’s tweet prompted people to criticise the slow attitude of the customs department across Indian airports which lead to incessant delay and inconveniences.

However, Kej requested people to not blame the customs officials. “Would sincerely request everyone not to blame Customs for this. They may not be aware what the product is.. or what it’s purpose is. They are probably following procedure. The motive of this tweet was to let them know of the package, and hopefully they will release it to me,” he wrote.

In just a few hours, Kej’s tweet bore fruit. Announcing the clearance of his Grammy medallion, he wrote, “Good news: Thanks to the quick, swift intervention by the Customs of India, my Medallion has cleared customs and will be delivered tomorrow. Just got a call from Fedex. This would not be possible without the Customs officials going over & above their duty to ensure this is done.”

In 2015, he won a Grammy in the same category for his album Winds of Samsara.