Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
‘You know you have made it in life’: A delighted Ricky Kej says after Amul topical on his third Grammy win

The topical shows Kej standing next to the Amul girl with the Grammy award in his left hand and a toast in his right hand. The duo looks excited as the topical says, "Kej is all the Rej! For Garma Garammy snacks!"

Amul topical celebrating Ricky Kej's third Grammy awardRicky Kej bagged the Grammy for his Divine Tides album, nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. (Source: Amul.coop @Amul_Coop/Twitter)
'You know you have made it in life': A delighted Ricky Kej says after Amul topical on his third Grammy win
Ricky Kej, Bengaluru-based music composer and producer, lifted the third Grammy Award of his career on Monday in Los Angeles, US. Celebrating his victory, dairy brand Amul shared a quirky topical, leaving Kej delighted. Sharing the topical on Twitter, Kej expressed gratitude towards the brand and wrote, “You know you have made it in life, when @Amul_Coop
Amul acknowledges you through their comic strip. So grateful for all the love :-).”

The topical shows Kej standing next to the Amul girl with the Grammy award in his left hand and a toast in his right hand. The duo looks excited as the topical says, “Kej is all the Rej! For Garma Garammy snacks!”

Appreciations poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Awesomeness butterified Ricky….super duper proud of you..” Another user wrote, “You eminently deserve this honour dear Ricky. Congratulations on a stellar achievement and best wishes for many many more big awards and accolades to you.” A third user commented, “Thank you for graciously dedicated the honor to #India More success and power to you!”

Kej bagged the Grammy for his Divine Tides album, nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. After winning the trophy along with Stewart Copeland, a rock legend, Kej shared a photo of him and Copeland enjoying an Indian meal in the US.

Divine Tides is a tribute to the beauty of our natural world, featuring artists from different parts of the globe. The album including nine songs and eight music videos captured glimpses from the Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 09:12 IST
