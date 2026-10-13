Richa Chadha’s surveillance makeup hack goes viral amid anti-CEC protests

Addressing concerns over non-consensual surveillance by authorities at protest sites, actor Richa Chadha posted a detailed makeup tutorial on X, offering demonstrators a creative technique to potentially confuse facial recognition software. (photo credit: official instagram X handles of Richa Chadha)

Amid the ongoing demonstrations seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, social media has been flooded with ways to avoid recognition at protests.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on October 11 shared a full-fledged makeup tutorial on X, suggesting this makeup hack could eventually work since protesters are being filmed without consent from government officials.

The caption of the video read, “Dear protesters, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras. Here’s a tutorial. (Draw an extra eye, a pair of lips, use colour to draw camouflage on your skin, use concealer to cover brows if need be. Get creative, help others with make-up.) Be safe, stay hydrated, stay strong. Girls, carry pepper spray. BULLIES ARE ALWAYS COWARDS, don’t forget. Stay peaceful, don’t be silent, don’t be violent.”