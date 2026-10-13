Richa Chadha’s surveillance makeup hack goes viral amid anti-CEC protests

Amid the ongoing demonstrations seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, social media has been flooded with ways to avoid recognition at protests.
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on October 11 shared a full-fledged makeup tutorial on X, suggesting this makeup hack could eventually work since protesters are being filmed without consent from government officials.
The caption of the video read, “Dear protesters, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras. Here’s a tutorial. (Draw an extra eye, a pair of lips, use colour to draw camouflage on your skin, use concealer to cover brows if need be. Get creative, help others with make-up.) Be safe, stay hydrated, stay strong. Girls, carry pepper spray. BULLIES ARE ALWAYS COWARDS, don’t forget. Stay peaceful, don’t be silent, don’t be violent.”
Dear protestors, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras.
Here’s a tutorial.
(Draw an extra eye, a pair of lips, use colour to draw camouflage on your skin, use concealer to cover brows if need be. Get creative, help others with make-up.)
Be safe, stay hydrated, stay strong.
Girls, carry pepper spray.
BULLIES ARE ALWAYS COWARDS, don’t forget.
Stay peaceful,
don’t be silent,
don’t be violent.
❤️
— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2026
Protesters are seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. On October 10 and 11, the national capital saw Delhi Police drag and assault many protesters, including journalists and lawyers.
On Monday, the Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, following which the Opposition took out a rally to the Supreme Court demanding a look into the election process and over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.