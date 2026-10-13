Richa Chadha’s surveillance makeup hack goes viral amid anti-CEC protests

Richa Chadha also urged protesters opposing electoral roll revisions to keep their actions safe and peaceful.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 12:56 PM IST
richa chadhaAddressing concerns over non-consensual surveillance by authorities at protest sites, actor Richa Chadha posted a detailed makeup tutorial on X, offering demonstrators a creative technique to potentially confuse facial recognition software. (photo credit: official instagram X handles of Richa Chadha)
Make us preferred source on Google

Amid the ongoing demonstrations seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, social media has been flooded with ways to avoid recognition at protests.

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha on October 11 shared a full-fledged makeup tutorial on X, suggesting this makeup hack could eventually work since protesters are being filmed without consent from government officials.

The caption of the video read, “Dear protesters, since you’re being filmed without your consent, try using make-up to dodge surveillance/facial recognition cameras. Here’s a tutorial. (Draw an extra eye, a pair of lips, use colour to draw camouflage on your skin, use concealer to cover brows if need be. Get creative, help others with make-up.) Be safe, stay hydrated, stay strong. Girls, carry pepper spray. BULLIES ARE ALWAYS COWARDS, don’t forget. Stay peaceful, don’t be silent, don’t be violent.”

Also Read | China busts ‘Breaking Bad’-style drug racket led by retired chemistry professor

Watch the video

Protest over SIR anomalies

Protesters are seeking Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. On October 10 and 11, the national capital saw Delhi Police drag and assault many protesters, including journalists and lawyers.

On Monday, the Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, following which the Opposition took out a rally to the Supreme Court demanding a look into the election process and over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments