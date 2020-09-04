A Twitter thread on a man’s bulk buying of rice gone wrong has netizens in splits

Many who came across the Twitter thread found the misadventure hilarious.

Twitter user Shiv Ramdas shared a thread about how his brother-in-law was fed up of buying rice daily and decided to buy it in bulk. But thanks to a miscommunication, he claims they reportedly ended up with a truck full of rice and he wrote about how they dealt with it.

Ramdas didn’t disclose where the incident took place and said that his sister was furious when a truck full of rice sacks arrived at their home.

OMG my brother in law, the gift that never stops giving, was tired of being sent to get rice every day so he decided buy in bulk, talked to the shop about it, wires got crossed, now there is a literal TRUCK FILLED WITH RICE outside the house and my sister is losing her shit lmfao — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

“If you have never heard a woman destroy a man with one sentence 25 times in a row you should meet my sister. She’s terrifying right now, I’m on the phone and I’m scared and she isn’t even angry at me lol,” he wrote.

Apparently compromise is that if BIL buys some sacks of rice* and then Manu will make the rest just go away. *Number under negotiation — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Ramdas, who is a writer according to his Twitter bio, went on to document in detail how his brother-in-law negotiated with the truck driver to take back the rice. After many rounds of negotiations, Ramdas said that his brother-in-law agreed to buy 23 sacks of rice and the truck driver has agreed to take back the rest of the rice. Ramdas added that the negotiation cost his bother a packet of cigarettes, a bottle of rum and whisky.

Meanwhile BIL and Manu seem to be closing in on a deal in the 20-25 bag range. Lorry Driver is now not even trying to hide his alignment switch. — Shiv Ramdas (@nameshiv) September 3, 2020

Netizens said the misadventure was hilarious. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

what’s happening ???? I’m so invested in this story — Ash.99 (@Ash9989505389) September 3, 2020

Have you considered comedy? Lol — linds ✨ she/her ✨ black lives matter (@Lnds777) September 3, 2020

Horror writer or comedy writer? 😜 — Frankie Huang (@ourobororoboruo) September 4, 2020

Now I really want to read one of your books — Matt Griffin (@MattTheMouth) September 4, 2020

I’ve never met her and she’s making my blood curdle — Zephyr (@CeciliaQuick) September 4, 2020

This deserves an Emmy! 🏆 — Ben Larson (@mrbenlarson) September 3, 2020

This specific tweet is an absolute gem💯 — Nishant Meshram (@_NishMesh) September 3, 2020

hi I dont know your work but I’d totally buy a horror comic based off this moment.😆 — SamKalensky (@samkalensky) September 3, 2020

As a fellow horror writer, this is frankly the BEST comedic every day horrific disaster I have seen this hear. I am trying to refrain my breaking all my vital organs laughing. It hurts. Ohgod. It hurts. — dreaming like a crash test mannequin (@pandemoniumgrey) September 3, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd