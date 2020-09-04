scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
A Twitter thread on a man’s bulk buying of rice gone wrong has netizens in splits

Twitter user Shiv Ramdas, who is a writer according to his bio, went on to document in detail how his brother-in-law negotiated with the truck driver to take back the rice.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 2:51:25 pm
Rice bulk buying, Rice in truck, India, Twitter thread, Viral Twitter thread, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the Twitter thread found the misadventure hilarious.

Twitter user Shiv Ramdas shared a thread about how his brother-in-law was fed up of buying rice daily and decided to buy it in bulk. But thanks to a miscommunication, he claims they reportedly ended up with a truck full of rice and he wrote about how they dealt with it.

Ramdas didn’t disclose where the incident took place and said that his sister was furious when a truck full of rice sacks arrived at their home.

“If you have never heard a woman destroy a man with one sentence 25 times in a row you should meet my sister. She’s terrifying right now, I’m on the phone and I’m scared and she isn’t even angry at me lol,” he wrote.

Ramdas, who is a writer according to his Twitter bio, went on to document in detail how his brother-in-law negotiated with the truck driver to take back the rice. After many rounds of negotiations, Ramdas said that his brother-in-law agreed to buy 23 sacks of rice and the truck driver has agreed to take back the rest of the rice. Ramdas added that the negotiation cost his bother a packet of cigarettes, a bottle of rum and whisky.

Netizens said the misadventure was hilarious. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

