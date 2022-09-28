Watch: Rhinoceros walks on Nepal road unmindful of people touching it

Animals and humans co-exist in some cities so peacefully that it’s astonishing to watch. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a rhinoceros is seen walking on a road in Nepal unmindful even of the people who touch it.

The 29-second clip was shared on September 25 and it has received more than 50,000 views so far. The rhinoceros was most probably walking near a market as many closed shops can be seen in the video. People can also be seen making videos of the rhino by walking alongside it. Surprisingly, the rhino seems unmindful of their presence and doesn’t react to a man touching its skin.

Also Read | Watch: Rhino that rested on Assam highway returns to Kaziranga National Park

“Always be yourself, unless you can be a unicorn. Then always be a unicorn. From the street of Nepal. As received,” Nanda captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

“Always be yourself, unless you can be a unicorn. Then always be a unicorn.” From the street of Nepal.

As received pic.twitter.com/kjYeW3hFPR — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 25, 2022

The date of the video is not known. Netizens said the market in the video is near Chitwan National Park.

“That guy just patted the Great One-Horned Rhinoceros like a random street cow,” commented a Twitter user. “Why do they venture out into residential streets? Too used to people?” wrote another. “Bulls roam in Indian streets with both the sharp horns unblunted but this Indian Rhino’s horn is scrapped and now it is as harmless as a bull or now even more harmless,” shared a third.

“This is the market near Chitwan National Park (Bharatpur, Nepal). Usually a couple roams at night in the vacant streets nearby the National park,” another individual posted. “I understand he is the local mayor doing his usual meet and greet with his constituents,” another netizen commented.