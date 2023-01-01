scorecardresearch
‘No chill’: Rhino seen charging at vehicle in viral video shared by IFS officer

The clip was reportedly shot at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

When one thinks of rhinos, the image that comes to mind is of a massive, yet passive animal spending its time peacefully in the wild. However, a video that is currently going viral presents the herbivore in a different light.

The undated clip, shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, shows an aggressive rhinoceros chasing what appears to be a wild safari jeep. The animal does not back away despite shouts from the people in the jeep and, at one point, almost catches up with the vehicle.

Sharing the 43-second video, Kaswan wrote, “This rhino got no chill. A rhino chasing vehicle at Kaziranga.” In a follow-up tweet, he added, “They look slow, heavy and docile. But Rhino can very well charge and can be aggressive. So in such situations, safe distance is the best option.”

According to nationalgeographic.com, an Indian rhino “can move very quickly when aroused. Their charges have been clocked at 30 miles an hour. Despite their bulk, they are nimble and can jump or change direction quickly.”

The video has so far gathered over 1.4 lakh views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “sometimes they feel irritated by too much vehicles, proper distance should be maintained from wild rhino or elephant and also in many videos its seen a tiger is surrounded by 20-30 jeeps, people should maintain some distance to let them have at comfort and peace.”

Another person quipped, “Happy New Year 2023, may happiness chase you with as much vigour & enthusiasm as this rhino is chasing these humans.”

