‘New fear unlocked’: Rhino attacks tourists on wildlife safari, jeep gets toppled

An SUV carrying a group of tourists in the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal toppled after it was attacked by a rhinoceros Saturday. The incident took place during a wildlife safari when the tourists in the two jeeps were clicking photographs of a rhino.

However, soon a female rhino, along with her calf, charged towards one of the jeeps. The driver quickly reversed his vehicle but lost control and the jeep went off the road and overturned. This turn of events was captured on camera by someone on the other jeep that was behind them.

Also Read | Watch: Rhino that rested on Assam highway returns to Kaziranga National Park

The Telegraph reported a woman suffered a fracture and everyone else on the jeep suffered minor injuries. While talking with The Telegraph, Mithun Biswas, the guide said, “We are fortunate that the rhino didn’t attack us the second time when the car toppled. We were all in shock”.

On Saturday, Akash Deep Badhawan, an Indian Forest Services officer, shared a video of the incident. Badhawan wrote, “I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now! Jaldapara today!”.

I think it’s about time guidelines for safety and rescue in adventure sports are implemented in wildlife safaris across the country. Safaris are becoming more of adventure sports now!

Jaldapara today! pic.twitter.com/ISrfeyzqXt — Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS (@aakashbadhawan) February 25, 2023

Commenting on this tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Yes.. Time that safaris are regulated. Have seen videos of gypsies being available close to tigers in parks putting stress on these wild animals. Tourism maybe helping generate revenue for protection of wild life, but there have to be clear rules. Off late, it’s stretching a lot.”

A similar video from Kaziranga National Park in Assam had gone viral in January. The video showed an aggressive rhinoceros chasing a wild safari jeep.