scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Reverse auto-rickshaw driving competition in Maharashtra’s Sangli

An unusual competition was held for such auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra's Sangli Tuesday. They had to drive the three-wheelers in reverse and at high speed.

auto driving in reverse, reverse auto driving, reverse auto driving competition, viral video, maharashtra, sangli, indian express The clip shows a driver putting his head outside the vehicle and driving it in reverse at a high speed.

Manoeuvring an auto-rickshaw on busy roads in India is not an easy task. Drivers still manage to move their three-wheelers through narrow spaces between other vehicles and speed up. Narrow lanes and pothole-riddled roads further add to the difficulty.

An unusual competition was held for such auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra’s Sangli Tuesday. They had to drive the three-wheelers in reverse and at high speed.

ALSO READ |Auto driver offers candies & much more to passengers, goes viral

The video of the competition was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. The clip shows a driver putting his head outside the vehicle and driving it in reverse at a high speed. Through the winding curves on the mud road, the driver manoeuvres his auto-rickshaw. Scores of people are seen watching the competition and heard talking about the race in the background.

“Maharashtra: A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised at Haripur village, Sangli on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra today,” ANI said in the tweet.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 46,000 views on Twitter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...

Several users poked fun at the video. A user commented, “Must add for next Olympics.” Another user wrote, “Amazing talents.. RAJINIKANTH.” A third user commented, “Traffic police missing.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 17:24 IST
Next Story

Microsoft’s cloud business keeps profits flowing in tougher times

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close