Watch: Reverse auto-rickshaw driving competition in Maharashtra’s Sangli

Manoeuvring an auto-rickshaw on busy roads in India is not an easy task. Drivers still manage to move their three-wheelers through narrow spaces between other vehicles and speed up. Narrow lanes and pothole-riddled roads further add to the difficulty.

An unusual competition was held for such auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra’s Sangli Tuesday. They had to drive the three-wheelers in reverse and at high speed.

The video of the competition was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. The clip shows a driver putting his head outside the vehicle and driving it in reverse at a high speed. Through the winding curves on the mud road, the driver manoeuvres his auto-rickshaw. Scores of people are seen watching the competition and heard talking about the race in the background.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised at Haripur village, Sangli on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra today. pic.twitter.com/dlkMdompnz — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

“Maharashtra: A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised at Haripur village, Sangli on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra today,” ANI said in the tweet.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 46,000 views on Twitter.

Several users poked fun at the video. A user commented, “Must add for next Olympics.” Another user wrote, “Amazing talents.. RAJINIKANTH.” A third user commented, “Traffic police missing.”