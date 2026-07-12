Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath take mother shopping in London

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, shared a glimpse of a heartwarming family holiday in London, posting photographs from a shopping outing with her sons.
Taking to Facebook, Revathi posted a series of pictures showing her posing with Nithin and Nikhil after what she described as a memorable shopping trip. Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “My sons did amazing shopping for me. @London.”
The photos show the mother and sons spending quality time together during their vacation, with Revathi smiling as she posed alongside the Zerodha founders.
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The post quickly attracted reactions from social media users. “I am sure as their Amma the time spent together- is what is truly precious to you. Have a beautiful, treasured trip!” one of them wrote. “Really appreciate your son doing all things to make their mother happy,” another user commented.
“U r So Lucky to have such great son’s Mam,have wonderful,healthy year’s ahead,” a third user reacted.
Revathi has been actively documenting moments from the family’s London holiday on Facebook. In an earlier post, she shared more pictures with her sons and captioned them, “Special vacation @London along with my sons!!”
This is not the first time the Kamath brothers have made headlines for a heartwarming gesture towards their mother. In March 2025, Nithin and Nikhil gifted Revathi a new Mercedes luxury SUV.
Sharing photographs from the occasion, Revathi wrote, “My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu.” The photos showed her receiving the car keys while also being honoured with a traditional turban and a ceremonial shawl.
The vehicle appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a full-size luxury SUV with a starting price of over Rs 1.5 crore, depending on the variant and specifications.