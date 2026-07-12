Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath take mother shopping in London

The photos show the mother and sons spending quality time together during their vacation (Photo: @revathicalyx/Facebook)

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, shared a glimpse of a heartwarming family holiday in London, posting photographs from a shopping outing with her sons.

Taking to Facebook, Revathi posted a series of pictures showing her posing with Nithin and Nikhil after what she described as a memorable shopping trip. Sharing her excitement, she wrote, “My sons did amazing shopping for me. @London.”

Nithin and Nikhil Kamanth take mother for shopping

The photos show the mother and sons spending quality time together during their vacation, with Revathi smiling as she posed alongside the Zerodha founders.

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The post quickly attracted reactions from social media users. “I am sure as their Amma the time spent together- is what is truly precious to you. Have a beautiful, treasured trip!” one of them wrote. “Really appreciate your son doing all things to make their mother happy,” another user commented.