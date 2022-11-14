Retired Navy officer singing ‘Ghar Se Nikalte’ wows netizens. Old video goes viral

Many times, people in uniform showcase their talent and leave netizens stunned. Some personnel are exceptional singers and have a melodious voice. Another man that could be added to that list is Vice Admiral (Retd) Girish Luthra, whose video of singing a Bollywood song was posted on Twitter and is going viral.

The 53-second clip was shared on Twitter by the handle @Gulzar_sahab Sunday and it has received more than 62,000 views so far. The video shows Luthra, dressed in Navy uniform, singing the song ‘Ghar Se Nikalte’ from the 1996 film ‘Papa Kahte Hain’.

The song was sung by Udit Narayan and picturised on Jugal Hansraj and Mayuri Kango. Luthra is seen performing on stage as other military personnel are seen sitting in the audience. “Listen with all your heart,” says the caption of the video in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

“Feels like they are professional singer,” commented a Twitter user. Another said, “Vice Admiral Girish Luthra Retd sir, inka YouTube channel bhi hai bahut hi sundar singing karte hain sir (Vice Admiral Girish Luthra sir, he has a YouTube channel as well, he sings beautifully).”

The video was posted on the YouTube channel of the retired navy man three years ago. He had performed the song during the Western Naval Command’s Golden Jubilee function. The video has more than 8.8 million views on YouTube.

Recently, a video of Indian Army soldiers singing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh came to meet them at Dinjan military station in Assam went viral.