Twitter user shares pic of ‘croissant vada pav’, leaves netizens divided online

Many came up with jokes while reacting to this fusion dish.

Strawberry biryani, Hawaiian pizza and now croissant vada pav! It has been proved many times over that trawling the internet can often end up with unappetising results for food purists. The most recent addition to this list is, of course, the one that marries our humble vada pav with the French croissant.

Yes, you read it right. In case, you’re wondering what it is, it’s an international take on our humble street food. Keeping the aloo vada intact, instead of buttered pao, the chef here took creative liberty and swapped it with buttered croissants! Twitter user Sudatta (@iSudatta), who came across it took a screenshot and shared it online saying: “I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav”.

I have died reading Croissant Vada Pav pic.twitter.com/U1EiiB2Pv4 — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 24, 2021

Quite naturally, it caught the attention on foodies online and most were not sure how they feel about it and wondered who is responsible for this creation. In case, you are intrigued by it too, it’s from The Dining Room – Park Hyatt in Guindy, Chennai. Served with lehsun ki chutney, spiced chilli and mint chutney, it’s one of the recommended dishes by the restaurant.

As the photo created some debate on Twitter, with people divided, Zomato India too joined in the conversation. The food delivery and review app shared the tweet on Instagram, taking the conversation further.

There too while some foodies called it blasphemous, others came up with jokes reacting to it, and some said they wouldn’t mind trying it once.

Now, as it generated so much interest from netizens around the country that the Twitter user launched a poll over her tweet. And guess what, there are more people who are willing to try than those offended by it.

#PolloftheDay Would you eat Croissant Vada Pav? — Sudatta (@iSudatta) February 25, 2021

What’s your take, would you try?