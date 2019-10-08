‘Respect kidhar hai?’: Netizens slam Hardik Pandya for his birthday tweet to Zaheer Khan

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya seems to have angered many netizens with his birthday tweet to veteran pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday. Taking to social media, the 25-year-old tweeted tagging Khan on his 41st birthday.

“Happy birthday Zak … Hope you smash it out of the park-like I did here,” he wrote while attaching a video of himself where he is seen hitting Khan for a boundary. The post did not go down well with cricket fans, who immediately called out the cricketer for his “arrogance”.

Happy birthday Zak … Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here 🤪😂❤️❤️ @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/XghW5UHlBy — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 7, 2019

Many schooled Pandya about Khan’s achievements including his performance in the 2011 World Cup where he took 21 wickets in the tournament and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker along with Shahid Afridi.

“Despite being a bowler he has 53 gorgeous international sixes. He has smashed bowlers like Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar out of the park. He would have crushed your toe with an inswinging Yorker if u played him in his prime. He is a legend,” read one of the many comments on Pandya’s tweet.

Despite being a bowler he has 53 gorgeous international sixes. He has smashed bowlers like Brett Lee , Shoaib Akhtar out of the park. He would have crushed your toe with an inswinging Yorker if u played him in his prime. He is a legend. — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) October 7, 2019

World cup jita dena kabhi tab Zaheer ko bolna — Bulla 2002 (@BullaDmello) October 7, 2019

Thanks Mr. Nobody. Here’s your 20 sec of Fame.👍👍 — Zaheer Khan (@Duggal_Shab) October 7, 2019

Such a poor taste…Hardik…you may be good at cricket…but every time you fail to be a good sportsperson…learn from others…as there are not many cricket years left ..post that you need learn to live normal life.. — Bhanu Shyam Nakka (@bhanushyam) October 8, 2019