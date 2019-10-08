Toggle Menu
‘Respect kidhar hai?’: Netizens slam Hardik Pandya for his birthday tweet to Zaheer Khanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/respect-kidhar-hai-netizens-slam-hardik-pandya-for-his-birthday-wish-to-zaheer-khan-6059039/

‘Respect kidhar hai?’: Netizens slam Hardik Pandya for his birthday tweet to Zaheer Khan

"Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park-like I did here," he wrote while attaching a video of himself where he is seen hitting Khan for a boundary. The post did not go down well with cricket fans, who immediately called out the cricketer for his "arrogance".

hardik pandya, zaheer khan, hardik pandya birthday tweet, zaheer khan birthday, hardik pandya tweets, twitter reactions
Many schooled Pandya about Khan’s achievements including his performance in the 2011 World Cup where he took 21 wickets in the tournament.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya seems to have angered many netizens with his birthday tweet to veteran pacer Zaheer Khan on Monday. Taking to social media, the 25-year-old tweeted tagging Khan on his 41st birthday.

ALSO READ | This photo by Hardik Pandya leads to an epic Twitter banter among IPL teams and it shouldn’t be missed

“Happy birthday Zak … Hope you smash it out of the park-like I did here,” he wrote while attaching a video of himself where he is seen hitting Khan for a boundary. The post did not go down well with cricket fans, who immediately called out the cricketer for his “arrogance”.

Many schooled Pandya about Khan’s achievements including his performance in the 2011 World Cup where he took 21 wickets in the tournament and finished as the joint highest wicket-taker along with Shahid Afridi.

“Despite being a bowler he has 53 gorgeous international sixes. He has smashed bowlers like Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar out of the park. He would have crushed your toe with an inswinging Yorker if u played him in his prime. He is a legend,” read one of the many comments on Pandya’s tweet.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android