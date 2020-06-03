Viral Video: Residents of quarantine centre in Bihar dance to ‘Sandese Aate Hai’

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many positive reactions. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many positive reactions.

With Bihar deciding to do away with mandatory quarantine for migrants returning to the state, the centres will be closed on June 15 after the last batch of registered migrants finish their period. While staying cooped up indoors could get pretty monotonous and difficult to pass time, a video of migrants dancing at a quarantine centre while maintaining social distance has gone viral on social media.

Tweeted by Uttar Pradesh police officer Rahul Srivastav, the video shows residents of Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan, Bihar, standing in five rows and trying to match the steps of an instructor who is seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from the 1997 war-action film Border.

Watch the video here:

Waah waah waah

What a way to inspire! https://t.co/KkzIYzWj3C — Narendra (@hindipatrakar) June 2, 2020

क्या बात क्या बात क्या baaaat https://t.co/cHkBL6UN7j — Adl DCP Dinesh Puri (@AdlspDinesh) June 1, 2020

Aur main inhein deta hun grand salute — Shaswat singh (@shaswatcool) June 1, 2020

Awesome. — S Kumar (@ErSkumar1993) June 2, 2020

