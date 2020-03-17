Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Watch: Rescuers use cot to pull out leopard trapped in well

Forest officials who had to rescue a leopard that had fallen into a well came up with a unique solution and people praised the rescuers for their efforts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 17, 2020 12:24:18 pm
leopard rescue, madhya pradesh leopard rescue from well, leopard fell in well rescued, rescuers use khatiya for animal rescue, viral videos, indian express The sacred leopard are seen holding onto the edge of the khatiya tightly while the men pulled it up to the ground level. (@ravindramtripa1/ Twitter)

When a young leopard accidentally fell in a well in Madhya Pradesh, a team of forest officers and staff used a pretty unconventional method to rescue it. The rescuers used a khatiya (cot) to pull the leopard out and the video of the rescue is being widely shared on social media.

The incident took place in Pohari range of Shivpuri Forest division and was shared online by forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi. In the video, the traditional woven cot is lowered upside down, with it’s legs tied to a rope ladder.

The scared animal then climbs into the makeshift platform, which is then slowly raised to bring it back up. A forest officer pointed out that scared animals often attacked rescuers, due to which after the animal was raised, the rescuers back away so that the leopard could leave on its own.

Watch the video here:

Netizens praised the rescuers for their efforts, with suggesting such wells have a mesh to prevent animals from falling in.

