Watch: Rescuers use cot to pull out leopard trapped in well

When a young leopard accidentally fell in a well in Madhya Pradesh, a team of forest officers and staff used a pretty unconventional method to rescue it. The rescuers used a khatiya (cot) to pull the leopard out and the video of the rescue is being widely shared on social media.

The incident took place in Pohari range of Shivpuri Forest division and was shared online by forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi. In the video, the traditional woven cot is lowered upside down, with it’s legs tied to a rope ladder.

The scared animal then climbs into the makeshift platform, which is then slowly raised to bring it back up. A forest officer pointed out that scared animals often attacked rescuers, due to which after the animal was raised, the rescuers back away so that the leopard could leave on its own.

Watch the video here:

Ingenuity at best. This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also. Via @ravindramtripa1 pic.twitter.com/fqwgQ4OFUQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

Netizens praised the rescuers for their efforts, with suggesting such wells have a mesh to prevent animals from falling in.

How beautiful is this!! If you see properly the leopard senses humans are afraid and despite himself being scared he waits in that precarious position and only when they move away does he climb out!! Beautiful!! https://t.co/9Opf4O3COP — Kitabi Keeda (@vidhiagarwal) March 16, 2020

India me jugaadu kam nahi https://t.co/m3xmdtv4xV — Anurag Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@DeshmukhAnurag4) March 16, 2020

Super work. Interesting to watch leopard waiting before people moved away…..shows how leopard is scared of people and just doesn’t go about killing people — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) March 16, 2020

Y can’t all open wells be closed atleast with a big mesh ? — Utopianys (@utopianys) March 16, 2020

This is quite a common occurrence where wild life as well as humans are concerned as either of the two use wells conveniently for falling in,so why aren’t wells adequately covered?Most likely animals come to drink water so some provision can be made?? — Nandini Shinde (@shindenandini) March 16, 2020

This makes me believe in humanity & the inherent goodness of people. — Monalisha (@monapuski2411) March 16, 2020

Excellent effort. Thanks to the Foresters who did this kind rescue operation. — Amarendra Nath Bokshi (@anbokshi) March 16, 2020

Truly said , no cranes , no heavy equipment’s , just human intelligence and bravery — Satish (@satishgunda) March 16, 2020

Poor thing ! Thank goodness he was rescued ♥️🙏🏻👏🏻 — Geetanjali Singh (@paperhearts79) March 16, 2020

What patience & ingenuity exhibited by the rescue team! — Smita🇮🇳 (@DikshitSmita) March 16, 2020

He was following social distancing. — Drunk Buddha (@buddhainabar) March 16, 2020

May be this leopard scarred for #Corona 😄

Therefore want to self quarantine — prasenjit chakraborty (@prasenj52734714) March 16, 2020

And now I can’t stop thinking of Tai Lung in Kung Fu Panda! — Stella Paul (@stellasglobe) March 16, 2020

