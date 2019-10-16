Injured 190-pound mastiff on mountain hike rescued, video leaves netizens emotional

A mastiff who went for a hike with his owner up the Grandeur Peak trail near Salt Lake City was rescued after he injured himself and was too exhausted to walk back. Floyd, the 190-pound mastiff, was finally rescued and carried back from the trail on Sunday.

Advertising

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s search and rescue team reached the 3-year-old canine and his owner after they received calls from several hikers about the duo being stuck two miles up the trail.

In a detailed Facebook post, the official page of Salt Lake County Sheriff shared the story of the incident along with several pictures and videos of the mastiff being carried back on a stretcher.

Read the full post here:

“Floyd was packaged in a litter and carried down the mountain. He was a good boy and was happy to be assisted. His human and all the team members got off the mountain around 10:30 PM,” read the post, which has gone viral with over 3,000 shares.

“We passed him on the way down and it’s all my kids could talk about. We were so happy and relieved to pass you all heading up for the rescue. What awesome people you are!” read one of the many comments on the viral post,