Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Watch: How this tiger stranded between large rocks in Brahmaputra river was rescued

The clip shows the tiger inside the opened cage atop a vehicle. Within seconds, the striped cat is seen being released and escaping into the wilderness

assam zoo, tiger rescue from brahmaputra river, tiger rescue video, tiger rescue, indian expressSeveral teams of the Assam Zoo managed to dart the tiger, put it in a net, and released it back into the Nameri National Park And Forest Reserve Sunday.

A tiger, which was rescued a few days ago after it was stuck between the rocks on the bank of the Brahmaputra, was released over the weekend by officials of the Assam Zoo. The big cat was spotted taking shelter in between the giant rocks on Umananda Island before being rescued.

Several teams of the Assam Zoo managed to dart the tiger, put it in a net, and released it back into the Nameri National Park And Forest Reserve Sunday. “A tiger rescued from Umananda Island by @assamzoo was released back into the wild at Nameri Tiger Reserve this morning at 7:28 AM,” the Nameri National Park & Tiger Reserve tweeted.

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has amassed more than 5,500 views on Twitter.

Before that, clips shared by Assam Zoo showed rescue teams braving the waters of the mighty Brahmaputra and heading towards the tiger. They are then seen transferring the tiger to the cage.

The zoo and forest department officials won plaudits online. Piraisoodan B, an Indian Forest Service officer, wrote, “Welcome home! Buddy.”

Another IFS officer, whose Twitter handle reads as mkyadava, tweeted, “An excellent rescue operation amidst very challenging circumstances n hostile terrain. Kudos to @assamforest for this unbelievable feat Thanks to the encouragement of our beloved HCM Keep it up @assamzoo #KamrupEast.”

Another user wrote,”Incredible tiger ! swam some 50-70 kms downstream in one of the biggest rivers in the world, having highly dangerous undercurrents. Freak !! Thank God he is safe & sound and in his rightful place. Wonder why he came out of Orang NP.”

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 01:22:47 pm
