Republic Day special: Domino’s India delivers pizza to soldiers in Siachen

“We are honoured to have served hot Domino’s pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation,” the global pizza-company wrote on their social media handles.

The global fast-food chain spread ‘happiness and hot pizzas at 20,000 feet’. (Source: Domino’s India/ Twitter)

As a sign of gratitude for their relentless services, Domino’s India treated soldiers of the Indian Army stationed at Siachen with hot pizza on this Republic Day. The fast-food chain sent up a delivery team on the world’s highest combat zone to hand out cheesy delights for the troops serving in sub-zero temperatures. Domino’s India made the special announcement on Twitter saying that its team was on its way to deliver “happiness and hot pizzas at 20,000 feet”.

The sweet gesture touched the hearts of people online and many lauded the company for their initiative and going an extra mile in the cold to deliver free pizza for the soldiers.

