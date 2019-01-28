Republic Day special: Domino’s India delivers pizza to soldiers in Siachen

As a sign of gratitude for their relentless services, Domino’s India treated soldiers of the Indian Army stationed at Siachen with hot pizza on this Republic Day. The fast-food chain sent up a delivery team on the world’s highest combat zone to hand out cheesy delights for the troops serving in sub-zero temperatures. Domino’s India made the special announcement on Twitter saying that its team was on its way to deliver “happiness and hot pizzas at 20,000 feet”.

“We are honoured to have served hot Domino’s pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation,” the global pizza-company wrote on their social media handles.

We are honoured to have served hot Domino’s pizzas to our brave Soldiers and Officers at Siachen as a gesture of our gratitude for their untiring service to the nation.#DominosinSiachen #Republicday2019⁠ ⁠ #Dominos pic.twitter.com/DhrwEjCekW — Domino’s Pizza India (@dominos_india) January 26, 2019

The sweet gesture touched the hearts of people online and many lauded the company for their initiative and going an extra mile in the cold to deliver free pizza for the soldiers.

Wow! This is really lovely https://t.co/gHcBWJWBuR — Namita Mittal (@namitamittal) January 28, 2019

Good one, I dont eat pizzas regularly. But from now on only Dominnos pizza for me whenever I feel like eating a pizza. Kudos for such a wonderful gesture 👏👏👏 — Praveen 🇮🇳 (@ArraPraveen) January 28, 2019

Awww.. That is so thoughful by Dominos ❤ https://t.co/Nt5wupfpsU — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 27, 2019

Fantastic way for a brand to show tribute as well as use the occasion for brand promotion. @dominos_india you have won many hearts with this one and not just for your pizzas. ♥️ https://t.co/ITghPWFKkK — Pink Lemonade (@PinkLemonadeIn) January 27, 2019

Thank you so much Dominos for serving our soldiers. You have won a customer in me.Whenever I will order a Pizza for my home,I will order it from Dominos only. — AJAYA KUMAR ROUT (@akrout81) January 27, 2019

Our jawans are our pride.Such a nice gesture and what an Idea.Whoever thought about it deserves respect..I was and will be a permanent customer of Dominos.

You have shown to other brands that to be successful you dont have to disrespect anybody. — SantoshM (@santoshmaski) January 27, 2019