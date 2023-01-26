From tri-colour feathered birds to sand art, this is how netizens celebrated #RepublicDay2023

Every year, on January 26, the whole country celebrates Republic Day. While the day is marked by a colourful parade that marches through Delhi’s Kartavya Path, many people commemorated the important national holiday by expressing their love for the country online.

Twitter was soon brimming with hashtags like #RepublicDay2023 and #jaihind. From regular citizens to athletes and celebrities, everyone shared their own Republic Day posts. People also shared videos of flag-hoisting ceremonies held in their localities.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared an image of an unnamed bird whose plumage consisted of three colours of the Indian flag. While sharing this picture, Nanda wrote, “Our tricolour on wings…Best wishes on Republic Day🙏🙏”.

Greetings on the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6VQIiN9Uok — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 26, 2023

Our tricolour on wings… Best wishes on Republic Day🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/GCIj2nyt44 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 26, 2023

That’s Captain Gaurav Taneja practising for his #AasmanMeinBharat campaign ahead of India’a #RepublicDay

celebrations pic.twitter.com/xCl2J1XLC9 — Ankiit Koomar (@AnkiitKoomar) January 24, 2023

Happy #RepublicDay2023🇮🇳. May India always be the Sovereign, Socialist, Secular Democratic Republic defined by Dr. #Ambedkar in the #ConstitutionOfIndia. May every Indian be equal, may religion be removed from governance, may caste be annihilated forever. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/4orBaLhup9 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 26, 2023

Pakistan was my home, America is my temporary home but ghar toh ghar hota haa ❤️🇮🇳 HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY 🇮🇳#RepublicDay2023 #RepublicDayIndia #HappyRepublicDay #26jan pic.twitter.com/8A54pvWV5l — Shayan Ali (@ShayaanAlii) January 25, 2023

An Egyptian military contingent participates at India’s Republic day parade in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. pic.twitter.com/VMOkBPaQ6p — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 26, 2023

No matter what, our Jawans marches ahead. Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XOxx4RH5aj — Ankit Bhuptani 🏳️‍🌈 (@CitizenAnkit) January 26, 2023

HHDL, wearing a traditional hat from Himachal Pradesh, watching the Indian Republic Day Celebrations on TV at his residence in Dharamasala, HP, India on January 26, 2023. Photo by Tenzin Jamphel pic.twitter.com/Izgf6S7FU6 — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) January 26, 2023

Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted a video of his Republic Day sand art installation and wrote, “Greetings on the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!”.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted a picture of himself in which he is wearing a T-shirt with a picture of India’s first Law and Justice Minister Dr B R Ambedkar and wrote, “Happy #RepublicDay2023. May India always be the Sovereign, Socialist, Secular Democratic Republic defined by Dr. #Ambedkar in the #ConstitutionOfIndia. May every Indian be equal, may religion be removed from governance, may caste be annihilated forever. #JaiHind”.