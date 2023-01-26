scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
From tri-colour feathered birds to sand art, this is how netizens celebrated #RepublicDay2023

Many commemorated India’s 74th Republic Day by expressing their love for the country online.

Republic Day 2023
Every year, on January 26, the whole country celebrates Republic Day. While the day is marked by a colourful parade that marches through Delhi’s Kartavya Path, many people commemorated the important national holiday by expressing their love for the country online.

Twitter was soon brimming with hashtags like #RepublicDay2023 and #jaihind. From regular citizens to athletes and celebrities, everyone shared their own Republic Day posts. People also shared videos of flag-hoisting ceremonies held in their localities.

ALSO READ |‘The josh is all high’: Indian Army shares glimpses of parade practice for Republic Day

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared an image of an unnamed bird whose plumage consisted of three colours of the Indian flag. While sharing this picture, Nanda wrote, “Our tricolour on wings…Best wishes on Republic Day🙏🙏”.

Popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted a video of his Republic Day sand art installation and wrote, “Greetings on the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!”.

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted a picture of himself in which he is wearing a T-shirt with a picture of India’s first Law and Justice Minister Dr B R Ambedkar and wrote, “Happy #RepublicDay2023. May India always be the Sovereign, Socialist, Secular Democratic Republic defined by Dr. #Ambedkar in the #ConstitutionOfIndia. May every Indian be equal, may religion be removed from governance, may caste be annihilated forever. #JaiHind”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-01-2023 at 15:02 IST
