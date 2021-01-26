Republic Day 2021: Google Doodle inks India’s vibrant culture

Google Doodle celebrated India’s 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday by portraying the country’s diversity and culture sketched in saffron, white, green and blue — the colours of the national flag.

The doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar, focused on the country’s vibrant cultures, regional diversity, and architecture.

On this day 72 years ago, India’s Constitution came into effect and it officially became a sovereign Republic. In his colorful artwork, Fondekar featured musical instruments like the dholak (a two-headed hand drum) and the sitar (a long-necked stringed instrument), the people of India, cricket and dance, among other elements.

Fondekar said he was happy and honoured to have been given the opportunity to portray India on a global platform like Google. “At the same time, I knew there were so many things, so much diversity and such a wide canvas I could illustrate,” he said.

The one thing Fondekar hopes people take away from his piece of art is “unity”.

Last year, Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth portrayed India’s cultural heritage with the Taj Mahal and India Gate, among other things.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Republic Day audience, the size of the contingents and the time given to the parade has been reduced. While the spectators have shrunk to 25,000 compared to 1.25 lakh last year, the marching contingents have been reduced to 96 from 144.

For the first time in 55 years, the Republic Day parade at Raj Ghat is going to take place without a chief guest. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was this year’s guest, pulled out due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in UK.

On Republic Day, a massive tractor rally is planned by farmers, who have been protesting against the farm laws in New Delhi.