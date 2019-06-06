Toggle Menu
Indian fans support AB de Villiers as report claims SA cricket board turned down his World Cup offer

As cricket buffs took to social media to debate the issue, de Villiers' desi fans, thanks to his stunning performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore -- rooted for him and trolled the SA Cricket board online.

AB de Villiers’ fans extended their support to the RCB player, trolling South African cricket board.

As the cricket World Cup fever grips all, there is a lot of chatter around South Africa’s poor performance. The Proteas have lost all the three matches in the ICC World Cup 2019, and their fans are now missing star player AB de Villiers. Amid the team’s dismal performance, a report surfaced stating that de Villiers offered to “come out of international retirement” for the tournament, “but it was turned down by the South Africa team management”.

According to ESPNcricinfo the ace batsman made the offer “in April, just 24 hours before South Africa’s selectors announced their 15-man squad for the World Cup.”

“de Villiers is believed to have approached South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, expressing his desire to reverse his retirement, but was told that this would not be possible. According to people privy to the talks, de Villiers’ request was ‘not even considered’,” the report said.

The news report started a huge debate online and garnered mixed reaction. While some slammed the player’s decision to announce his retirement ahead of the World Cup while still being in form, others thought that it was wrong on part of the team management to snub a great player.

As cricket buffs took to social media to debate the issue, de Villiers’ Indian fans, thanks to his stunning performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL — rooted for him and trolled the SA Cricket board online. #ABdeVilliers is now trending on Twitter in India.

