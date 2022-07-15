scorecardresearch
‘Reply to my SMS’: Lalit Modi’s 2013 tweet to Sushmita Sen sparks new meme trend

As the pair announced that they are dating, people are now using the IPL founder's 'pickup line' to confess their love to their celebrity crushes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 15, 2022 8:16:45 pm
The old tweet from 2013 has gained a lot of attention after their dating announcement.

It is said nothing dies on the internet and time and again, it has been proved right. The latest in this exhaustive list of resurfacing content is a nine-year-old tweet by Lalit Modi that has sparked many jokes and hope online.

Social media users were left in a frenzy online after the IPL founder suddenly dropped a life update on Twitter on Thursday, announcing that he was now dating former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen. While initially the announcement was mistaken as that of marriage, both later clarified they are not married yet.

While the out-of-the-blue announcement led to fans having a meltdown, in a natural course of action, netizens began trawling the internet to see if there was something that suggested they had some chemistry in the past. They chanced upon a tweet from 2013 when Modi asked Sen to “reply to my SMS”.

As the old tweets of the duo’s interactions gained fresh attention, some dubbed it as the best “pickup line” of recent times. Others pinned hope on his old tweet saying they might still have a chance with their crush.

Now, as the pair continue to dominate trends across social media platforms, netizens are having a field day tagging their own celebrity crushes online. From Shah Rukh Khan to Tom Cruise, people have been copying the same tweet by Modi hoping to spark some magic online. However, many also went ahead showing off their sassy side and asked for a reply from unusual things as well, like the US dollar and a PhD.

Take a look at some of the jokes here:

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have known each other for many years now and said he intends to tie the knot someday as well. An old tweet thread where he promised to always “cheer for her” has gone viral after it was revealed that they are dating each other.

As buzz about their relationship continued, Sen too reacted to Modi’s declaration of love, clarifying they are not married and there are “no rings” involved.

