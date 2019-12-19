Renuka Shahane’s befitting reply to troll calling her a ‘dam actress’ leaves netizens in splits

With a following of over 61,000, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many lauding t With a following of over 61,000, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many lauding t

Actor Renuka Shahane’s witty response to a troll calling her a “dam actress” has left netizens ROFL-ing. The tweet by a user named Nitin Bhaigade was posted a day after the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ criticised BJP’s IT cell and called them the real “tukde tukde” gang.

Responding to the tweet directed at her, Shahane wrote, “Do you mean “damn”? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don’t mean I’m a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn’t. They are non-living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? “You are just a damn actress” Yes I am! And I’m damn good!”

Do you mean “damn”? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don’t mean I’m a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn’t. They are non living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? “You are just a damn actress” Yes I am! And I’m damn good! https://t.co/pJ3LSgUc04 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 17, 2019

With a following of over 61,000, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many lauding the actor. “Wah…how nicely u corrected his English and shamed him,” wrote a user while another commented, “Super duper. That was savage. Your response has really squashed him,” wrote another.

Dam good answer Renuka ji 😂😂😂👍👍 — Shenaz Irani (@shenaz_irani) December 17, 2019

Arey arey tai, bas bas 🤭🤭 — The Solitary Shrink (@Lakshmi_Sreeni) December 17, 2019

Brutal & Savage Slaying 😂😂😂 — Feku PhD in Entire Political Science😛 (@OManojKumar) December 18, 2019

Oh man. I love this version of Renuka Shahane. — Zub (@flawedgenius777) December 17, 2019

Renuka hi..ek hi toh Dil hai,kitni baar jitiyega — vishal (@vishalgupta1000) December 17, 2019

The damn Good answer!! Nailed it ma’am!! 🤘🤘 — Ritesh (@Ritwitts) December 17, 2019

This will come under the befitting reply category of tapasee pannu pic.twitter.com/0kxS0Kqyff — The BIG Sam..Literally (@Samirsamal05) December 18, 2019

