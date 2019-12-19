Follow Us:
Renuka Shahane’s befitting reply to troll calling her a ‘dam actress’ leaves netizens in splits

"Wah...how nicely u corrected his English and shamed him," wrote a user on the viral tweet, which has received over 16,000 likes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2019 4:53:44 pm
renuka shahane, renuka shahane tweet, CAB, CAA, citizens amendment act, actors Jamia tweet With a following of over 61,000, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many lauding t

Actor Renuka Shahane’s witty response to a troll calling her a “dam actress” has left netizens ROFL-ing. The tweet by a user named Nitin Bhaigade was posted a day after the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ criticised BJP’s IT cell and called them the real “tukde tukde” gang.

Responding to the tweet directed at her, Shahane wrote, “Do you mean “damn”? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don’t mean I’m a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn’t. They are non-living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? “You are just a damn actress” Yes I am! And I’m damn good!”

With a following of over 61,000, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many lauding the actor. “Wah…how nicely u corrected his English and shamed him,” wrote a user while another commented, “Super duper. That was savage. Your response has really squashed him,” wrote another.

