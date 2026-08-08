‘Her hair is longer than The Great Khali’: Uttarakhand woman sets Guinness World Record

Dhariyal has been growing her hair for nearly a decade and says she has not had it cut since 2015.

Renu Dhariyal has achieved a Guinness World Records title for having the longest hair on a living person (female), with her striking locks measuring an incredible 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in).

The record was verified in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, in April. Dhariyal’s hair has now surpassed the previous record held by Aliia Nasyrova of Ukraine, whose hair measured 257.33 cm (8 ft 5.3 in).

To put Dhariyal’s achievement into perspective, the length of her hair is only slightly shorter than the height of Robert Wadlow, the tallest person ever recorded, who measured 272 cm (8 ft 11.1 in).

Dhariyal has been growing her hair for nearly a decade and says she has not had it cut since 2015. A content creator and YouTuber, she regularly shares beauty and hair-care tips with her followers, particularly advice on maintaining long hair using natural products.