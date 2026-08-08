‘Her hair is longer than The Great Khali’: Uttarakhand woman sets Guinness World Record

Renu Dhariyal has achieved a Guinness World Records title for having the longest hair on a living person (female), with her striking locks measuring an incredible 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in).
The record was verified in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, in April. Dhariyal’s hair has now surpassed the previous record held by Aliia Nasyrova of Ukraine, whose hair measured 257.33 cm (8 ft 5.3 in).
To put Dhariyal’s achievement into perspective, the length of her hair is only slightly shorter than the height of Robert Wadlow, the tallest person ever recorded, who measured 272 cm (8 ft 11.1 in).
Dhariyal has been growing her hair for nearly a decade and says she has not had it cut since 2015. A content creator and YouTuber, she regularly shares beauty and hair-care tips with her followers, particularly advice on maintaining long hair using natural products.
“I have been growing my hair continuously since 2015. In Indian culture, long hair is considered a symbol of extreme beauty and tradition, which is what inspired me to grow it so long. I have never cut my hair since 2015,” she said.
Photos shared by Guinness World Records show just how remarkable the length is. In some pictures, Dhariyal’s hair stretches across the floor behind her, while in others it spills over the edge of a bed or gathers around her as she sits on the ground. Despite its extraordinary length, her hair also appears remarkably thick and glossy.
Renu Dhariyal (India) has the longest hair in the world! 🩷
She has claimed the record for longest hair on a living person (female).
Her stunning raven tresses measure an unbelievable 271.50 cm (8 ft 10 in) long. pic.twitter.com/N8FeWdUGP0
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 7, 2026
When she needs to keep it out of the way, Dhariyal gathers the massive length into an elaborate braid.
Maintaining hair of this length, however, comes with its own challenges. Dhariyal says looking after it requires considerable time and patience. “It takes a lot of patience to maintain long hair. I spend hours washing and detangling my hair.”
She also credits her hair-care routine for helping her maintain its condition, saying she avoids chemical-based products and prefers homemade alternatives. “My secret is completely natural. I stay away from chemical products and also share the secrets of chemical-free homemade hair oils and homemade shampoos I make on my YouTube channel,” she adds.
For Dhariyal, the Guinness World Records title is about more than simply having exceptionally long hair. She hopes the achievement will help her gain recognition across India while also putting her hometown and community in the spotlight. “With such long hair, whenever I step out or come on social media, people are surprised and I get a lot of appreciation and attention,” she says.
“I want to give a message to the world that with determination, consistency and connecting with your natural beauty and culture, you can achieve any big milestone,” she adds.
Her record soon caught the attention of social media users, who had plenty to say about the unusual achievement. “To be honest, it looks terrifying. Imagine seeing it sitting in a tree at night,” one user wrote.
Another compared the length of Dhariyal’s hair with the height of former wrestler The Great Khali, writing, “Renu Dhariyal’s hair is 8 ft 10 in long—officially the longest on a living woman. Then it hit me… Her hair alone is 1 ft 9 in longer than The Great Khali, who stands 7 ft 1 in tall. Some records are simply hair-raising.”
“Indian villages have thousnds of such world record breaker. No one knows about them,” a third person commented.