Forget buying boxes: This Kochi entrepreneur lets you rent an entire Alphonso tree for the summer

So far, around 160 customers have signed up to rent mango trees (Image source: @rent_a_tree_official/Instagram)

A Kerala-based startup is winning hearts by transforming a simple summer dream into an innovative business model. Founded by Umesh Damodaran, ‘Rent A Tree’ allows people to rent a mango tree and enjoy its full harvest without even getting involved in the farming process.

A resident of Kochi, Damodaran, previously ran an ed-tech startup in Bengaluru between 2018 and 2023. During his frequent commute between the two cities, he came across export-quality Alphonso mangoes in Palakkad and carried a few boxes back to Bengaluru for friends and neighbours, who were impressed by the mangoes’ quality.

According to The Hindu, one of his neighbours requested Damodaran to bring a few more mango boxes during his next visit. Later, the family wanted the entire produce from a single mango tree. That question laid the foundation for his venture, Rent a Tree.