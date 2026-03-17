Forget buying boxes: This Kochi entrepreneur lets you rent an entire Alphonso tree for the summer

A Kerala-based startup is winning hearts by transforming a simple summer dream into an innovative business model. Founded by Umesh Damodaran, ‘Rent A Tree’ allows people to rent a mango tree and enjoy its full harvest without even getting involved in the farming process.
A resident of Kochi, Damodaran, previously ran an ed-tech startup in Bengaluru between 2018 and 2023. During his frequent commute between the two cities, he came across export-quality Alphonso mangoes in Palakkad and carried a few boxes back to Bengaluru for friends and neighbours, who were impressed by the mangoes’ quality.
According to The Hindu, one of his neighbours requested Damodaran to bring a few more mango boxes during his next visit. Later, the family wanted the entire produce from a single mango tree. That question laid the foundation for his venture, Rent a Tree.
Today, Rent a Tree manages nearly 250 acres of Alphonso mango farms across Ratnagiri in Maharashtra, Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, and Palakkad in Kerala. Customers can lease a tree through the company’s website by selecting a plan based on their preferred quantity of mangoes, a report in Curly Tales said.
The platform currently offers three plans. The base option yields approximately 30 to 50 kilograms of mangoes, while the standard plan provides around 45 to 75 kilograms. For those looking for a larger harvest, the premium plan delivers between 60 and 90 kilograms from a single tree. Customers also receive updates about their tree’s condition two to four times a month, helping them stay connected to the farming process.
The mango season typically lasts around four months, although it varies by region. So far, around 160 customers have signed up to rent trees, the report added.
The starting price is Rs 10,300 per tree, with rates increasing as the harvest season approaches. Currently, the company has capped availability at 200 trees.
🚨 A Kochi-based startup, Rent A Tree, lets people lease a mango tree and enjoy the entire harvest without doing any farming. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/boSWjIJz2l
— Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 16, 2026
As the word spread across social media, several users shared their reactions to the startup. While a section of users called it a “brilliant” idea, others expressed their doubts about poor harvests. “What if it becomes a bad harvest season?” a user wrote. “It’s very interesting…a city people who don’t know an agriculture can adapt with this by harvesting,” another user commented.
“This is gambling. You never know how the final harvest will be. rain can ruin the entire tree. nonetheless brilliant idea,” a third user reacted. “Creative idea from Kochi. Connecting people with farming in a simple way. Innovations like this can support farmers while giving city residents a taste of farm ownership,” a fourth user chimed in.