Friday, February 11, 2022
‘Relaxing’ Rishabh Pant gets the meme treatment: ‘Brothers after bidai’

The photo reminded many cricket fans of Yuzvendra Chahal’s similar photo clicked in 2019

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 2:31:28 pm
Rishabh Pant chilling, India vs West Indies, Rishabh pant odi, Indian ExpressThe unassuming photo was reportedly taken on the second ODI match between India and West Indies.

Rishabh Pant might not have made much impact during second India vs West Indies ODI match on Wednesday, his one unassuming photo has inspired a meme fest amongst some netizens. In the photo, that is now being circulated online, the cricketer can be seen laying down sideways, with his back against the field as he uses one hand to propel his head. As Pant lounges on the offside in this “relaxing” position, three men (identified as Deepak Chahar and support staff) watch him over. 

ALSO READ |Ind vs NZ: It’s raining memes as India win 2nd T20I in Ranchi

The unassuming photo, reportedly taken after Pant’s turn was over as he struggled to make 18 runs off 34 balls in the match, reminded people of a number of scenarios such as relatives sitting at the railway station for the train to arrive or people waiting for client approval on a weekend. 

Here are some of the best memes:  

Some people pointed out how Pant’s photo is identical to Yuzvendra Chahal’s similar picture that was taken during the ICC World Cup 2019. In the photo, Chahal was spotted basking in the sun as he sat alongside water bottles. Chahal’s picture led to a hilarious meme-fest on Twitter. 

With these tweets, one can say that be it, Chahal or Pant, one never knows what the netizens find humorous.

