‘Relaxing’ Rishabh Pant gets the meme treatment: ‘Brothers after bidai’

Rishabh Pant might not have made much impact during second India vs West Indies ODI match on Wednesday, his one unassuming photo has inspired a meme fest amongst some netizens. In the photo, that is now being circulated online, the cricketer can be seen laying down sideways, with his back against the field as he uses one hand to propel his head. As Pant lounges on the offside in this “relaxing” position, three men (identified as Deepak Chahar and support staff) watch him over.

The unassuming photo, reportedly taken after Pant’s turn was over as he struggled to make 18 runs off 34 balls in the match, reminded people of a number of scenarios such as relatives sitting at the railway station for the train to arrive or people waiting for client approval on a weekend.

Here are some of the best memes:

Designers waiting for client approval on Friday evening https://t.co/qH6927SFMb pic.twitter.com/sDJcXgzIUt — Kushal Gupta (@kushkkg) February 10, 2022

We brothers at our sisters wedding after bidai.. pic.twitter.com/YPmNDHlUmk — Swapnil Zanwar (@SwapnilZanwar) February 9, 2022

Relatives after lunch at family function.. https://t.co/eQ3zyS5PwE — Kru 🌟 (@Achari_Nimboo) February 9, 2022

Me and my 4 team members after sales meeting 🤣🤣🤣 — Masalacafe☕☕☕ (@BoveriandaA) February 9, 2022

My internal organs waiting for me to drink water pic.twitter.com/OvquBHAxB7 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 9, 2022

Me listening to someone lie when I already know the truth pic.twitter.com/6jKQmSQxHc — Arvind (@airwind_ac) February 9, 2022

There use to be a time, when sitting sleeping on platform was normal. We use to sit like sitting on Jaguli. 😅😅🤣🤣 https://t.co/8Kh7elDucz — Gowrav Shenoy 🇮🇳 (@gowrav_shenoy) February 9, 2022

Who does it better rishabh pant or yuzi chahal?#INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/XiBXeQzew3 — Rishabh pant fans (@rishabpantclub) February 9, 2022

Some people pointed out how Pant’s photo is identical to Yuzvendra Chahal’s similar picture that was taken during the ICC World Cup 2019. In the photo, Chahal was spotted basking in the sun as he sat alongside water bottles. Chahal’s picture led to a hilarious meme-fest on Twitter.

With these tweets, one can say that be it, Chahal or Pant, one never knows what the netizens find humorous.