Rejected by 17 companies, turned down by Google: Ankur Warikoo reveals what kept him motivated

Warikoo shared that he still has the rejection email from Google

Rejection is a part of everyone’s life, but what a person does with it can change the course of his or her future. Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently shared that he was among those who faced rejection early in his career, not just once, but multiple times.

Warikoo revealed that he was rejected by 17 companies before finding success. The last rejection came from Google when he was 29 years old. He is now 45.

“I had applied for a Product role at Google India. They came back saying that while I had a background worth considering, I did not have an engineering degree, which was a prerequisite for a product role at Google,” Warikoo shared in his now-viral post on X.