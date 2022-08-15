scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Independence Day 2022: Grammy winner Ricky Kej along with 12 refugees living in India sing the national anthem

The heart-warming rendition of the national anthem was performed by 12 refugees who hailed from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Cameroon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 15, 2022 4:57:13 pm
Ricky Kej, Refugees living in India sing national anthem, Ricky Kej refugees Indian national anthem, Independence Day 2022, Jana Gana Man rendition by refugees, Indian expressThe video posted by the Ministry of Culture has gathered over three lakh views.

On the eve of India’s 76th Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture shared a heart-warming video that showed a group of refugees, who are staying in India, singing the national anthem.

This heart-warming rendition of the national anthem was performed by 12 refugee singers who hailed from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Cameroon. They were joined by two-time Grammy award-winning music composer Ricky Kej.

ALSO READ |‘Goosebumps’: Iranian girl’s santoor rendition of Indian national anthem mesmerises all online

While sharing the video, the Ministry of Culture wrote, “Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India’s 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner – @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem.”

The video has accumulated more than three lakh views and over 17,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “What a beautiful sight! This is my India I always wanted to see!! This is the story of a great & loved nation. We feel humbled & blessed that they have chosen India to be their home. Jai Hind!!!”.

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim also shared the video and wrote, “India at 75! India lives in the hearts of young people, from countries in the Indian volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope & future in the ever welcoming embrace of Mother India. Warm thanks my friend @rickykej!”

Amongst the people in the video were Gheyas, Aquila and Abdullah from Afghanistan, Disanthana from Sri Lanka, and Odettte from Cameroon. Aura, Rem Mawi, Len Nuam, Victor, Maria, Muanpi, and Chan Chan from Mayanmar also featured in the video.

