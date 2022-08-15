Independence Day 2022: Grammy winner Ricky Kej along with 12 refugees living in India sing the national anthem

Updated: August 15, 2022 4:57:13 pm
On the eve of India’s 76th Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture shared a heart-warming video that showed a group of refugees, who are staying in India, singing the national anthem.
This heart-warming rendition of the national anthem was performed by 12 refugee singers who hailed from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Cameroon. They were joined by two-time Grammy award-winning music composer Ricky Kej.
While sharing the video, the Ministry of Culture wrote, “Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India’s 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner – @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem.”
What a beautiful sight! This is my India I always wanted to see!! This is the story of a great & loved nation. We feel humbled & blessed that they have chosen India to be their home. Jai Hind!!!
— INDRANEEL CHANDRA (@INDRANEELCHAND1) August 15, 2022
Good effort but..
Why not a single refugee from Tibbet??
Same goes for Bangladesh’s Chakma and Hajongs
— “TheGeopolitics” (@The_geopolitics) August 14, 2022
It was so pleasing to see many Afghans. M glad we did something. Things there are simply pitiable. I have a soft corner for Afghans now. The coming generation will only hear tales of freedom and that too will vanish into thin air with time.
— Vasudev (@difernt1) August 14, 2022
Many refugees are missing put, tibetans (who love this country like their own), bangladeshi and pakistani hindus and more
— The Sanatani kid (@thesanatanikid) August 15, 2022
I am a proud Indian.God bless my country and its people and all those who have found refuge in my motherland.JAI HIND !
— Dr. Anima Burman🇮🇳 (@AnimaBurman) August 14, 2022
#Indian government and Indian people always supported @refugees. Thank you for being so #kind
Jai hind
— Abdullah Safa (@Abi_K_Safa) August 14, 2022
No disrespect, love it ❤️wish you had included refugees from our main neighbours. Who are being persecuted brutally. This would have kindled joy in those broken heart and hoping for better future in Bharat. Vande mathram 🙏🏼
— we are connected (@connected_we) August 14, 2022
@rickykej Tibetan refugees have been in existence in India since 1959. His Holiness @DalaiLama has always referred India as Guru, and Tibetans as Chelas. Strange that you have completely ignored a vibrant refugee community. Any significant reason?
— Tenzin Rangdol (@tenzirangdol) August 14, 2022
India 🇮🇳 at 75!
India lives in the hearts of young people, from countries in the Indian volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope & future in the ever welcoming embrace of Mother India 🇮🇳
Warm thanks my friend @rickykej!
— Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) August 15, 2022
The video has accumulated more than three lakh views and over 17,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “What a beautiful sight! This is my India I always wanted to see!! This is the story of a great & loved nation. We feel humbled & blessed that they have chosen India to be their home. Jai Hind!!!”.
Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim also shared the video and wrote, “India at 75! India lives in the hearts of young people, from countries in the Indian volatile neighbourhood, who have found refuge, hope & future in the ever welcoming embrace of Mother India. Warm thanks my friend @rickykej!”
Amongst the people in the video were Gheyas, Aquila and Abdullah from Afghanistan, Disanthana from Sri Lanka, and Odettte from Cameroon. Aura, Rem Mawi, Len Nuam, Victor, Maria, Muanpi, and Chan Chan from Mayanmar also featured in the video.
