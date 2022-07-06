scorecardresearch
Watch: This innovative reforestation technique is saving mangrove forests

The fishbone channel plantation method has been used to revive mangroves in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh.

Mangrove forest restoration, mangrove conservation, Fishbone channel plantations, Fishbone channel plantations Odisha, environment conservation methods, Indian ExpressBy flooding dried-up wetlands near the intertidal zones through fishbone channel plantations, mangroves can be reforested.

The sensitive ecology of mangrove forests in India is being harmed by growing industrialisation and climate change. However, some restoration methods have the potential of restoring the declining mangroves.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, Tuesday shared a video of the fishbone channel plantation method being implemented in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika wetlands.

While sharing the video, Nanda explained, “The water from creeks in Bhitarkanika are being diverted to gaps in mangroves through fish bone shaped channels, so that the saline barren land becomes fertile to support planted mangrove species. The shape allows the water to reach every nook and corner of the area. VC: J D Pati”.

 

Nanda’s tweet on the innovative conservation technique got over 10,000 views. Commenting on this post a Twitter user wrote, “As per reports, mangroves are receding at an alarming rate. So the step taken to boost mangrove plantation is worthy of appreciation.” Another person remarked, “Great concept. Absolutely necessary to preserve mangroves.”

According to the Gujarat Forest Department, the fishbone channel plantation technique is used to artificially inundate areas that do not get regular tidal inundation. By flooding dried-up wetlands near the intertidal zones, new mangroves can be reforested.

A report published in the International Journal of Environmental Studies says that the fishbone channel plantation technique helped revive the mangrove cover in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh.

