Watch: This innovative reforestation technique is saving mangrove forests

The sensitive ecology of mangrove forests in India is being harmed by growing industrialisation and climate change. However, some restoration methods have the potential of restoring the declining mangroves.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, Tuesday shared a video of the fishbone channel plantation method being implemented in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika wetlands.

ALSO READ | ‘That’s how to battle climate change’: Anand Mahindra appreciates India’s first ‘carbon neutral panchayat’

While sharing the video, Nanda explained, “The water from creeks in Bhitarkanika are being diverted to gaps in mangroves through fish bone shaped channels, so that the saline barren land becomes fertile to support planted mangrove species. The shape allows the water to reach every nook and corner of the area. VC: J D Pati”.

The water from creeks in Bhitarkanika are being diverted to gaps in mangroves through fish bone shaped channels, so that the saline barren land becomes fertile to support planted mangrove species.The shape allows the water to reach every nook and corner of the area.

VC: J D Pati pic.twitter.com/y197bH7XAH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 5, 2022

As per reports, mangroves are receding at an alarming rate. So the step taken to boost mangrove plantation is worthy of appreciation. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) July 5, 2022

Great concept. Absolutely necessary to preserve mangroves. — Balakrishnan KK (@KKBALAKRISHNAN) July 6, 2022

This needs to be hammered into the brains of all those blindly supporting unplanned & so-called concrete development at the cost of destroying Forests, Mangroves & Hills. — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) July 6, 2022

Amazing efforts to let nature reclaim its own area. https://t.co/upWjDfaiYM — biswo ranjan bal (@BiswoBal) July 6, 2022

Nanda’s tweet on the innovative conservation technique got over 10,000 views. Commenting on this post a Twitter user wrote, “As per reports, mangroves are receding at an alarming rate. So the step taken to boost mangrove plantation is worthy of appreciation.” Another person remarked, “Great concept. Absolutely necessary to preserve mangroves.”

According to the Gujarat Forest Department, the fishbone channel plantation technique is used to artificially inundate areas that do not get regular tidal inundation. By flooding dried-up wetlands near the intertidal zones, new mangroves can be reforested.

A report published in the International Journal of Environmental Studies says that the fishbone channel plantation technique helped revive the mangrove cover in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary in Andhra Pradesh.