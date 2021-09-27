scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
REET 2021: Candidate uses ‘bluetooth slippers’ to cheat in exam, viral photo sparks jokes on social media

While many marvelled at the ingenious idea, others responded with sarcasm and humour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 27, 2021 7:03:11 pm
REET 2021, rajasthan teachers exam, REET 2021 cheating, reet bluetooth slippers, rajasthan police arrest bluetooth cheating device, indian expressThe unfair means adopted by the aspirant to cheat in the exam got everyone talking online.

Using an advanced, high-tech jugaad, an aspirant appearing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) attempted to cheat using a Bluetooth device fitted inside his slippers! Although his mission failed, the ingenious idea has got everyone talking online.

The government had gone all out with regard to security measures to prevent malpractices in the examination and had even suspended internet services across the state. Besides, cops were deployed at various centres. According to ANI, the candidate who had arrived at a centre in Kishangarh, Ajmer to write the exam on Sunday was detained after the invigilators spotted a wireless device in his ear.

Identifying the offender as Ganesh Ram Dhaka (28), police said he confessed to having purchased the footwear from one Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner for a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh, the report added.

When it comes to cheating during examinations, desi students have all kinds of tricks up their sleeve. While many marvelled at the ingenuity of the cheaters, others lambasted the students for resorting to unfair means to pass the exam and still others responded with sarcasm and jokes.

According to PTI, five persons were arrested in Bikaner in connection with the Bluetooth-device cheating racket. “Two of those arrested were gang members who provided the candidates with the slippers,” the report added. In Dausa and Jaipur rural, police arrested four and eight dummy candidates, respectively. Seven others were arrested from different places.

Nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the examination which was held at 4,019 centres across the state to recruit Level 1 (Class I-V) and Level 2 (Class VI -VIII) teachers. The last REET was conducted in 2018.

