Friday, May 14, 2021
Mumbai man gets Redmi Note 10 instead of mouthwash from Amazon

Dagat, in his post, said he had ordered four Colgate mouthwash bottles which were billed for Rs 396 on May 10. However, when the order was delivered, he found a Redmi Note 10, which was priced at Rs 13,000.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 12:40:19 pm
Amazon, Amazon order, Amazon order goof up, Amazon order mix up, Amazon wrong order, Redmi note 10 and Colgate mouthwash order mix up, Mumbai man Amazon order mix up, Mumbai man gets Smartphone instead of mouthwash, online shopping, trending news, Indian Express newsTaking to Twitter, User Lokesh Daga tagged both the e-commerce giant and the Smartphone company, detailing the goof up.

A Mumbai-based man ended up being quite lucky when he placed an online order with Amazon for mouthwash and ended up receiving a Redmi Note 10 instead.

Taking to Twitter, User Lokesh Daga tagged both the e-commerce giant and the Smartphone company, detailing the goof up.

“Hello, @amazonIN ordered a Colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request a return via the app,” Dagat wrote, sharing a picture of his order details and the Smartphone he received.

In a follow-up tweet, Dagat also pointed out that though the packing label was his, the invoice was of someone else. “I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person,” he added.

This is not the first time the online shopping platform has given its customers something they did not ask for.

Last year, a Pune man received a pair of wireless headphones worth Rs 19,000, instead of his order of skin lotion worth Rs 300. And to his surprise, the e-commerce giant told him to keep the electronics as the product was non-refundable.

