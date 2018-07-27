Oops! Lucknow traffic police gives red rose to man for wearing helmet, leads to fight with wife

When a red rose given as a token of appreciation by cops caused a fight between a couple. (Source: Prem Shashi/ Reprsentational image) When a red rose given as a token of appreciation by cops caused a fight between a couple. (Source: Prem Shashi/ Reprsentational image)

As part of a road safety awareness programme, Lucknow traffic police last week distributed free helmets for pillion riders and thanked those wearing helmets. As a goodwill gesture, the cops also gave roses to those wearing a helmet. However, one such law-abiding rider of a two-wheeler got into trouble when he reached home — all thanks to the red rose!

His wife wasn’t convinced that it was a reward from a cop and the couple got into a fight. The rider tried to explain that the flower was being distributed by city traffic police and he received it from one at Sikandarbagh crossing as part of traffic rules awareness campaign, but failed in convincing her.

According to a Facebook post by traffic sub-inspector Prem Shahi, the man returned the next day to tell him about the soup he was in. Realising the awkward situation, Shahi looked through his phone to find the photo of the man receiving the red rose and gave it to him. As precaution the man posed for another photo of him receiving a flower and took them home to his wife.

He hoped that the two pictures would resolve the fight and clear all the misunderstanding. The hilarious incident was shared by Shahi online and left Netizens in splits.

What started as a token of appreciation, little did the cops realise it would lead to a spat. As the news spread on social media, along with everyone else, even UP Police PRO Rahul Srivastav joked about it on Twitter and suggested next time the agency might consider cauliflower!

Earlier this year on Eid, even Mumbai police handed out roses to people offering namaaz outside many mosques in the city.

