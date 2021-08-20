scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 20, 2021
Must Read

Red FM RJ, team dance to retro hit to begin Neeraj Chopra interview, netizens slam it as ‘cringe-worthy’

Some netizens also alleged that it would have been a case of sexual harassment if a male host would have done the same with a female guest

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 20, 2021 8:08:27 pm
neeraj chopra, rj malishka, neeraj chopra red fm interviews, rj malishka neeraj chopra video, tokyo olympics india, viral news, indian expressMany demanded that the RJ should not only take down the video but also apologise for “disrespecting” Neeraj Chopra.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made India proud by winning the only Gold medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics and ever since the young athlete is back, he has been appearing on interviews to talk about his remarkable achievement. However, a radio host’s behaviour with him has sparked an online outrage.

Malishka Mendonsa or popularly known as RJ Malishka of Red FM Mumbai, is drawing flak online after she shared a small video of her dancing with her colleagues before starting the interview with the Olympian. With roses in hand, the women staff were seem grooving to ‘Udein jab jab zulfein teri‘ from the classic Hindi film Naya Daur.

She wrote online, “Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us.” The video is currently going viral with over 1 million views.

The clip caught attention of many, who not only thought it was “cringe-worthy” but also alleged that it would have been sexual harassment if a male host had done the same with a female guest. Twitter lauded the 23-year-old athlete for his poise and how he handled it well despite visibly being uncomfortable. Many demanded that the RJ should not only take down the video but also apologise for “disrespecting” Chopra.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Miffed by the RJ’s gestures and actions, netizens slammed her and the team at the radio station, some even with memes. Although the RJ’s name and #Malishka trended on Twitter India but the same were not for the right reasons.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 20: Latest News

Advertisement