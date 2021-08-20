Red FM RJ, team dance to retro hit to begin Neeraj Chopra interview, netizens slam it as ‘cringe-worthy’

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made India proud by winning the only Gold medal for the country at the Tokyo Olympics and ever since the young athlete is back, he has been appearing on interviews to talk about his remarkable achievement. However, a radio host’s behaviour with him has sparked an online outrage.

Malishka Mendonsa or popularly known as RJ Malishka of Red FM Mumbai, is drawing flak online after she shared a small video of her dancing with her colleagues before starting the interview with the Olympian. With roses in hand, the women staff were seem grooving to ‘Udein jab jab zulfein teri‘ from the classic Hindi film Naya Daur.

She wrote online, “Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us.” The video is currently going viral with over 1 million views.

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 ;) #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

The clip caught attention of many, who not only thought it was “cringe-worthy” but also alleged that it would have been sexual harassment if a male host had done the same with a female guest. Twitter lauded the 23-year-old athlete for his poise and how he handled it well despite visibly being uncomfortable. Many demanded that the RJ should not only take down the video but also apologise for “disrespecting” Chopra.

Miffed by the RJ’s gestures and actions, netizens slammed her and the team at the radio station, some even with memes. Although the RJ’s name and #Malishka trended on Twitter India but the same were not for the right reasons.

Now I have to wash my eyes with dettol for watching this

Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it. I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too? Very sad ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 19, 2021

This is DÌSGUSTING to say the least. You may not have any shàme, but at least respect his stature and dignity. — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) August 19, 2021

Not just the gestures. Language. “Hard hitting deep answers” If any female athlete was subjected to iota of nonsense that @Neeraj_chopra1 is being subjected to, by females, the ladies dancing here themselves will be coming on Live debates on News Channels talking about “SEXISM” — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) August 19, 2021

This is sexual harassment! Shame on you for sexually harassing a guy — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) August 19, 2021

