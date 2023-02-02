scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Do you know the record for crushing most drink cans in a minute with hands belongs to an Indian?

Vispy Kharadi, who is known as ‘Steel Man of India’ and is a multi-record holder recognised by the Guinness World Records, broke this record on October 4 last year.

record for crushing most drink cans in a minute with hands belongs to an IndianVispy Kharadi, a multi-record holder recognised by the Guinness World Records, broke this record on October 4 last year.
Listen to this article
Do you know the record for crushing most drink cans in a minute with hands belongs to an Indian?
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

You must have come across all kinds of world records from those that may seem bizarre to some that are awe-inducing, depending on how you view them. Well, there is a record for most drink cans crushed in one minute and it belongs to an Indian.

Vispy Kharadi, who is known as ‘Steel Man of India’ and is a multi-record holder recognised by the Guinness World Records, broke this record on October 4 last year. The official Twitter page of the Guinness World Records shared a video of the record-breaking attempt Wednesday and it is impressive, to say the least. Kharadi set the record in Surat and crushed 89 cans of non-alcoholic beer Bavaria in one minute.

Also Read |Punjab teen, who made a world record in fitness without ever going to a gym, reveals his secret: ‘Desi ghee, butter and milk’

A picture of concentration, Kharadi went on crushing one can after another to break the record that previously belonged to Muhamed Kahrimanovic, who had crushed 74 tins with his hands in a minute in 2011. “New record: Most drink cans crushed by hand in one minute – 89 by Vispy Kharadi (India),” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Well done brother,” commented a user. “Proud to be an Indian,” said another. “Man it’s crazy that somewhere out there is a man who finds this to be a good achievement,” a user wrote sceptically.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...
Delhi Confidential: During Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman’s slip...

Kharadi has set two other records as well – most concrete blocks broken in a minute and heaviest concrete blocks broken on a bed of nails sandwich. While the record of crushing drink cans was attempted earlier, the other two records had never been done before. Kharadi is a proponent of martial arts and kudo and is also an expert in Krav Maga. He is also a nutritionist.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 11:54 IST
Next Story

After Joshimath land subsidence, NGT orders study for Mussoorie over allowing constructions and safeguards

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close