Do you know the record for crushing most drink cans in a minute with hands belongs to an Indian?

You must have come across all kinds of world records from those that may seem bizarre to some that are awe-inducing, depending on how you view them. Well, there is a record for most drink cans crushed in one minute and it belongs to an Indian.

Vispy Kharadi, who is known as ‘Steel Man of India’ and is a multi-record holder recognised by the Guinness World Records, broke this record on October 4 last year. The official Twitter page of the Guinness World Records shared a video of the record-breaking attempt Wednesday and it is impressive, to say the least. Kharadi set the record in Surat and crushed 89 cans of non-alcoholic beer Bavaria in one minute.

A picture of concentration, Kharadi went on crushing one can after another to break the record that previously belonged to Muhamed Kahrimanovic, who had crushed 74 tins with his hands in a minute in 2011. “New record: Most drink cans crushed by hand in one minute – 89 by Vispy Kharadi (India),” says the caption of the video.

New record: Most drink cans crushed by hand in one minute – 89 by Vispy Kharadi (India) 🥤 pic.twitter.com/AyWvkAheRZ — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 1, 2023

“Well done brother,” commented a user. “Proud to be an Indian,” said another. “Man it’s crazy that somewhere out there is a man who finds this to be a good achievement,” a user wrote sceptically.

Kharadi has set two other records as well – most concrete blocks broken in a minute and heaviest concrete blocks broken on a bed of nails sandwich. While the record of crushing drink cans was attempted earlier, the other two records had never been done before. Kharadi is a proponent of martial arts and kudo and is also an expert in Krav Maga. He is also a nutritionist.