‘Real heroes’: Video of soldier celebrating birthday with ‘snow cake’ goes viral

While Army personnel posted in high altitude areas like Siachen face extreme conditions of weather and terrain, a video of a soldier celebrating his birthday has brought cheer among netizens.
The 14-second clip, which was shared by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, shows a group of soldiers cheering and clapping as one of them is seen cutting a ‘snow cake’.
“A soldier celebrating his birthday. Forget cheesecake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows. No words are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience,” wrote Sehwag while sharing the viral clip.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020
Since being shared online, the short clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered reactions among netizens.
This is making me so emotional 😭 https://t.co/tZz4uh3U3P
— I MET YOU AT THE TOILET REMEMBER??????? (@AmitaSaraswal) July 12, 2020
Can you beat this! https://t.co/yQ1e4DDPQE
— VIKRAM MEHTA (@vikramrmehta1) July 12, 2020
Indomitable spirit of our soldiers!
Birthday celebration with a snow cake. #IndianArmy #Salute #bravehearts #IndianArmyZindabad #JaiHind https://t.co/VLiT0v9KAb
— Panchali Das (@thus_panchali) July 12, 2020
All hail the Indian Army.❤️#IndianArmy #ProudToBeAnIndian https://t.co/EdL2GXiH6R
— Kshitij Ratti (@arien90) July 12, 2020
Real heroes 👏😍 https://t.co/ZLogac5gmU
— Jayati Gera (@gera_jayati) July 12, 2020
This is so warm. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/G0RbbjrE7I
— सम्राट किल्विश (@Andheri_Qayamat) July 12, 2020
A big salute for u guys those who sacrifice every thing for the country …#bravesoldier #IndianArmy #JaiHind https://t.co/0vR0rO1Exi
— Kartiksaripalli (@kartiksaripalli) July 12, 2020
