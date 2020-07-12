scorecardresearch
‘Real heroes’: Video of soldier celebrating birthday with ‘snow cake’ goes viral

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 5:37:37 pm
While Army personnel posted in high altitude areas like Siachen face extreme conditions of weather and terrain, a video of a soldier celebrating his birthday has brought cheer among netizens.

The 14-second clip, which was shared by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, shows a group of soldiers cheering and clapping as one of them is seen cutting a ‘snow cake’.

“A soldier celebrating his birthday. Forget cheesecake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows. No words are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience,” wrote Sehwag while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the short clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered reactions among netizens.

