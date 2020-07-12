‘Real heroes’: Video of soldier celebrating birthday with ‘snow cake’ goes viral

Since being shared online, the short clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered many reactions among netizens. Since being shared online, the short clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered many reactions among netizens.

While Army personnel posted in high altitude areas like Siachen face extreme conditions of weather and terrain, a video of a soldier celebrating his birthday has brought cheer among netizens.

The 14-second clip, which was shared by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, shows a group of soldiers cheering and clapping as one of them is seen cutting a ‘snow cake’.

“A soldier celebrating his birthday. Forget cheesecake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows. No words are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience,” wrote Sehwag while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

A soldier celebrating his birthday.

Forget cheese cake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows.

No word are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience. pic.twitter.com/sr5xGSdUNU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020

Since being shared online, the short clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered reactions among netizens.

This is making me so emotional 😭 https://t.co/tZz4uh3U3P — I MET YOU AT THE TOILET REMEMBER??????? (@AmitaSaraswal) July 12, 2020

Can you beat this! https://t.co/yQ1e4DDPQE — VIKRAM MEHTA (@vikramrmehta1) July 12, 2020

This is so warm. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/G0RbbjrE7I — सम्राट किल्विश (@Andheri_Qayamat) July 12, 2020

A big salute for u guys those who sacrifice every thing for the country …#bravesoldier #IndianArmy #JaiHind https://t.co/0vR0rO1Exi — Kartiksaripalli (@kartiksaripalli) July 12, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd