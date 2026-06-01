RCB win IPL: Virat Kohli, Krunal Pandya dance to dhol beats; fans hit Bengaluru streets for celebrations

The Indian Premier League (IPL) final between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday might have been a mostly one-sided affair, but the post-match celebrations more than made up for the lack of an intense contest.

In one of the viral videos, RCB players Krunal Pandya and Virat Kohli can be seen dancing to dhol beats in the team hotel. The video begins with Pandya holding the trophy and shaking a leg as artists beat the dhols, and then Kohli joins him.

Watch here:

KRUNAL PANDYA AND VIRAT KOHLI DANCING AT THE TEAM’S HOTEL. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/PRmqv8SMNZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2026

Another video captured a memorable celebration that quickly gained traction on social media. Following his match-winning shot, Kohli faced the stands, gestured toward someone, and cupped his hand, leaving fans curious about the meaning behind the act.

In a video shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma can be seen thanking the audience and fans at the stadium with folded hands.

Fans in Bengaluru also hit the streets to celebrate the win. A video showed fans gathered on Church Street, cheering for the IPL team.

Celebrations at different places including near Secrtariat, SR Nagar, Kukatpally… in #Hyderabad, by RCB and Virat Kohli fans. As #RCB clinches a second consecutive IPL title, after being trophyless for 18 years.#ViratKohli #RCBvsGT #IPL2026final pic.twitter.com/7PLCLwLmjY — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 31, 2026

With this triumph, RCB successfully defended their IPL crown and became only the third franchise in tournament history to win back-to-back titles, joining Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in achieving the feat.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been awarded the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’, ‘Super Striker of the Season’, ‘Super Sixes of the Season’, and the ‘Most Valuable Player’ titles for his stellar performance this season.