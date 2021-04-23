scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
It’s raining memes as Royal Challengers Bangalore crush Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

RCB vs RR: Chasing 178, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched an unbeaten 181-run partnership which took their team to a memorable 10 wicket win with 21 balls to spare.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 23, 2021 11:47:31 am
As RR registered their fourth win in a row, Fans of the team took to Twitter celebrating with meme and jokes.

It was raining memes online after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning streak and crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, winning by 10 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sent to bat first, the men in pink struggled under pressure during the opening over but managed to post a total of 177/9 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing 178, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched an unbeaten 181-run partnership which took their team to a memorable 10 wicket win with 21 balls to spare.

As RR registered their fourth win in a row, fans of the team took to Twitter celebrating with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best reactions from the #RCB vs RR match here:

The match was monumental for both RCB openers as Padikkal recorded his maiden IPL century, and captain Kohli became the first player to reach 6,000 IPL runs.

