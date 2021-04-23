It’s raining memes as Royal Challengers Bangalore crush Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

April 23, 2021 11:47:31 am
It was raining memes online after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their winning streak and crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, winning by 10 wickets in the ongoing IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Sent to bat first, the men in pink struggled under pressure during the opening over but managed to post a total of 177/9 at the end of 20 overs.
Chasing 178, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched an unbeaten 181-run partnership which took their team to a memorable 10 wicket win with 21 balls to spare.
As RR registered their fourth win in a row, fans of the team took to Twitter celebrating with memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the best reactions from the #RCB vs RR match here:
Ab de villiers waiting for kholi in dressing room .#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/dcveQAvDel
— Enayat_khalil (@enayat_khalil_) April 22, 2021
RCB after winning 4 out 4 match’s:- pic.twitter.com/VCGTUFS8bp
— Inderjeet (⌐■-■)💙 (@Inderjeet_69) April 22, 2021
Me as a RCB fan #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/7eup5IRM0E
— its_batEm (@ankit_batham10) April 22, 2021
RCB fans waiting for their 4 streak win #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/u3rwf7kN9V
— sagar sharma (@oceanshrma) April 22, 2021
*RCB winning four matches in a row * #RCBvsRR
RCB Fans : pic.twitter.com/CMNWtarA7s
— Rohit (@dBigDangTheory) April 22, 2021
Dube after scoring 40+ runs for the first time #RCBvsRR #Dube pic.twitter.com/dGEXUIsV0b
— Devanshu karmani (@KarmaniDevanshu) April 22, 2021
#RCBvsRR
Padikkal back in Rcb
His perfomance: pic.twitter.com/lJmp6UfMhA
— 🍁सरMaजी🍁 (@Sucasmm) April 22, 2021
RR 177 runs….
Rcb now….#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/jjf0zOlDKx
— சிவபாலன் (@Sivabalan012) April 22, 2021
When you see Shivam Dube smashing but it’s against you. #RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/CmMgGPX7UF
— THOMAS SHELBY 👑 (@rohithcool5) April 22, 2021
#RCBvsRR
RCBians storing today’s match’s memories safely : pic.twitter.com/wDRGF8ukY9
— DUSHTI (@TharkiTroller) April 22, 2021
The match was monumental for both RCB openers as Padikkal recorded his maiden IPL century, and captain Kohli became the first player to reach 6,000 IPL runs.
