RCB fan’s wild celebration beside stunned CSK supporter goes viral after Bengaluru’s win: ‘Another meme for ages’

In the clip, she is seen dancing and cheering with unrestrained energy, while the CSK fan sits stunned, trying to calm her down

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings has long been one of the IPL’s fiercest rivalries, fuelled not just by the presence of legends like Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni, but also by the passionate fanbases that come with them. Whenever these two teams meet, the intensity often spills beyond the field, and their latest encounter was no different.

After RCB’s win over CSK at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5, a video from the stands quickly made the rounds online. It showed an elated RCB supporter celebrating wildly right next to a visibly dejected CSK fan. What stood out wasn’t just her excitement, but how she playfully teased him throughout, clearly enjoying the moment.