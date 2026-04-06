RCB fan’s wild celebration beside stunned CSK supporter goes viral after Bengaluru’s win: ‘Another meme for ages’

The clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings has long been one of the IPL’s fiercest rivalries, fuelled not just by the presence of legends like Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni, but also by the passionate fanbases that come with them. Whenever these two teams meet, the intensity often spills beyond the field, and their latest encounter was no different.
After RCB’s win over CSK at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5, a video from the stands quickly made the rounds online. It showed an elated RCB supporter celebrating wildly right next to a visibly dejected CSK fan. What stood out wasn’t just her excitement, but how she playfully teased him throughout, clearly enjoying the moment.
In the clip, she is seen dancing and cheering with unrestrained energy, while the CSK fan sits stunned, trying to calm her down. But her joy was unstoppable, turning the interaction into a mix of humour and chaos that viewers found instantly entertaining.
The moment, caught on camera, soon went viral across social media.
— Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) April 5, 2026
Reactions poured in online, with users sharing their takes on the exchange.
One joked, “He must have done something before the game or celebrated Kohli’s wicket way too much.”
Another wrote, “Okay, as an rcb fan I say this was too much…but I’m pretty sure this reaction was a reply to a maybe former reaction by the CSK fan ge must also have reacted over a wicket or so.”
A third added, “Years of humiliation from csk .. it’s ok .. it’s understandable,” while someone else remarked, “another meme for ages just dropped.”
RCB put up a massive total despite losing Kohli early for 28 off 18 balls. A late onslaught powered by captain Rajat Patidar and Tim David, who smashed 48 off 19 and 70 off 25 respectively, helped the team pile on 250, including a staggering 97 runs in the final five overs.
CSK’s chase never quite found its footing. Early dismissals, including Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad, put them under pressure. Sarfaraz Khan tried to keep things alive with a half-century, but his wicket to Krunal Pandya proved costly. Late efforts from Jamie Overton and Prashant Veer weren’t enough, as CSK finished on 207, falling short by 43 runs.