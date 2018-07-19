RBI announces new Rs 100 notes in lavender colour, gets everyone talking on Twitter

The lavender colour new Rs 100 notes left many unimpressed. (Source: PIB/ Twitter) The lavender colour new Rs 100 notes left many unimpressed. (Source: PIB/ Twitter)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday revealed the look of new Rs 100 currency note. The new Rs 100 denomination banknotes that will be issued soon is lavender in colour and will feature the UNESCO heritage site from Gujarat — the Rani Ki Vav on the reverse side. People on Twitter, however, were not impressed with the colour of the new note and many couldn’t stop cracking jokes about it.

Others on the microblogging site highlighted how the recent set of bank notes released after demonetisation has an uncanny resemblance to notes in the popular board game, Monopoly.

Sample these:

Dear makers of the board game #Monopoly: Can you please change your currency – it looks suspiciously like the new Indian notes! And stay off lavender, pink & saffron – perhaps they have stolen your colour scheme? https://t.co/3sYdSzt31V — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) July 19, 2018

News coming out that there’s a new Lavender ₹100 note. Good job @RBI. Glad to see that we’ve completed the set 💁🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/axYhqcTVmP — Rishab Menghrajani (@rishabmeng16) July 19, 2018

50 and 10 rupees notes are already in two colours, now new 100 rupee note is coming in lavender colour.

Now literally ladies can say to people, ye nahi bhaiyya issi design me dusre colour ka change do — Boring (@AcheLadki) July 19, 2018

The new set of #Indian currencies remind me of Teletubbies! There is reddish pink, green, yellow and now the new 10 #Rupee note is going to come in Lavendar. Powerpuff girls printing them in Dexter’s laboratory?

#India #poweringindia #incredibleindia #RBI — Abhimanyu Rathi (@adrathi22) July 19, 2018

Earlier:

Bhaiyya Green aur Red waale Lay’s dena. Now:

Bhaiyya aapko mujhe Lavender aur Brown color ke notes dene hai wapas.#Rs100newnote — Non-Peshwa Mastani (@Jamuntini) July 19, 2018

This new lavender ₹100 note is tribute to ponds dreamflower talc — Berozgaar Bhartiya (@BerozgaarAbhi) July 19, 2018

Presenting the all new Yardley Lavender for ₹100/- only 😉 pic.twitter.com/r9ydpqnJuO — Why So Silly® (@silly_why) July 19, 2018

So if a girl likes Lavender, can I give her new ₹100 currency note while proposing? 🤗😛@AlkaDewangan @neo_pac — Vivek Sahu (@vip007s) July 19, 2018

RBI launches new 100 Rs note in lavender colour. Wonder RBI is launching notes or new line of bathroom freshener !! pic.twitter.com/ODzMrGxz1G — Boring… (@graphicalcomic) July 19, 2018

New Rs. 100 note in Lavender… Seems like Odonil is printing notes https://t.co/SQWEZmey6e — Anish (@anishmg) July 19, 2018

Remember the colour changing Chameleon

This is him now, feeling old yet??#Rs100 pic.twitter.com/t3cLm0TlBM — Thanos (@hypothanos) July 19, 2018

Then : paise ane ke baad log rang badalte hai. Now : Paise hi apna rang badalte hai#Rs100 — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 19, 2018

Teacher- what is RBI?

Student- an institution that changes colours of currency notes every then and now💶💶#RBI #100 — Ganesh Kamalapur (@Ganeshkamalapur) July 19, 2018

The new Rs 100 banknote will have other designs, geometric patterns which align with the overall colour scheme. I will also have the motif of ‘Rani ki vav’ – a stepwell located on the banks of Saraswati river in Gujarat’s Patan.

