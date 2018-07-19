Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018

RBI announces new Rs 100 notes in lavender colour, gets everyone talking on Twitter

The new Rs 100 banknote will have other designs, geometric patterns which align with the overall colour scheme. I will also have the motif of ‘Rani ki vav’ – a stepwell located on the banks of Saraswati river in Gujarat’s Patan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2018 6:27:24 pm
rs 100 new notes, reserve bank of india, new 100 notes, indian currency, rani ki vav, rs 100 lavender notes, lavender, odd news, funny news, indian express, india news The lavender colour new Rs 100 notes left many unimpressed. (Source: PIB/ Twitter)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday revealed the look of new Rs 100 currency note. The new Rs 100 denomination banknotes that will be issued soon is lavender in colour and will feature the UNESCO heritage site from Gujarat — the Rani Ki Vav on the reverse side. People on Twitter, however, were not impressed with the colour of the new note and many couldn’t stop cracking jokes about it.

Others on the microblogging site highlighted how the recent set of bank notes released after demonetisation has an uncanny resemblance to notes in the popular board game, Monopoly.

Sample these:

