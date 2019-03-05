The best memes inspired by the trailer of John Abraham-starrer RAW

John Abraham is set to play the lead in another patriotic film, that highlights valour and resilience of those protecting the country, called RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter. After the success of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate last year, the Bollywood actor this time has decided to pay an ode to spies in his upcoming film.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is said to be an espionage thriller and the trailer indicates the film is filled with patriotism, action sequences, high drama, and of course, catchy dialogues. The film said to be inspired by real incidents and is set in 1971, when Bangladesh was liberated, and shows Abraham portraying three completely different characters as an undercover agent.

As the film’s trailer continues to trend on social media, and over 12 million views on YouTube, it’s dialogues have already become the fodder for desi meme-makers. While some memes were based on the line, “Bahar nikalne ke saare raste bandh ho chuke hain”, many turned Jackie Shroff’s inspiring line into a meme.

Here are some of the tweets :

When you need to get off the local train#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/uYUUQTVQmR — Sarath Sajan (@sarath__sajan) March 4, 2019

When you turn 25, and the whole khandan starts looking for ristas:#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/jgV00Rk23L — Shalina Das (@linadazz) March 4, 2019

When you get addicted to social media #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/OPIQUx2yhE — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) March 4, 2019

When you are in the zone between more than a friend and less than the boyfriend,#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/lMN0X0kWTP — Deepak Shivani (@ImDeepakShivani) March 4, 2019

#RAWTrailer When ur GF is on late night call with you, but u want to sleep! Inner u: pic.twitter.com/4hlUxR6Kgy — gauri (@jalebaiiiiii) March 4, 2019

When your PC does not respond even after pressing Alt+Ctrl+Del. #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/QRxPA5vw9e — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 4, 2019

Watching Total Dhamaal with a friend who is enjoying it. #RawTrailer pic.twitter.com/dPINVDEOYs — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019

#RAWTrailer Life of CA Student: After giving back to back re exams: pic.twitter.com/TjtiFgAz6X — Imran (@imranyh) March 4, 2019

When u had a fight with ur wife….n later u remember u had to go for daru party with ur frenz. 🤣😋

#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/hRSrMbvIgG — Sindhian (@vishy_vishal) March 4, 2019

Dhoni while giving last over to Joginder Sharma in 2007 T20 final #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/vgRa7nIw93 — Secret SHAWnta (@Secret_Saanta) March 4, 2019

Talking about the film, John Abraham asked, “If Hollywood can make war films and glorify soldiers, why can’t we? This is the new India. We want to make different films and entertain the audience.”

The film has Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff playing major roles, and is all set to hit screens on April 5.