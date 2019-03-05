The best memes inspired by the trailer of John Abraham-starrer RAW

Toggle Menu
As the film's trailer continues to trend on social media, topping the charts on YouTube with over 12 million views, it's dialogues have become the fodder for desi meme-makers.

John Abraham is set to play the lead in another patriotic film, that highlights valour and resilience of those protecting the country, called RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter. After the success of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate last year, the Bollywood actor this time has decided to pay an ode to spies in his upcoming film.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is said to be an espionage thriller and the trailer indicates the film is filled with patriotism, action sequences, high drama, and of course, catchy dialogues. The film said to be inspired by real incidents and is set in 1971, when Bangladesh was liberated, and shows Abraham portraying three completely different characters as an undercover agent.

As the film’s trailer continues to trend on social media, and over 12 million views on YouTube, it’s dialogues have already become the fodder for desi meme-makers. While some memes were based on the line, “Bahar nikalne ke saare raste bandh ho chuke hain”, many turned Jackie Shroff’s inspiring line into a meme.

Here are some of the tweets :

Talking about the film, John Abraham asked, “If Hollywood can make war films and glorify soldiers, why can’t we? This is the new India. We want to make different films and entertain the audience.”

The film has Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff playing major roles, and is all set to hit screens on April 5.

