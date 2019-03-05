The best memes inspired by the trailer of John Abraham-starrer RAW

John Abraham is set to play the lead in another patriotic film, that highlights valour and resilience of those protecting the country, called RAW – Romeo Akbar Walter. After the success of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate last year, the Bollywood actor this time has decided to pay an ode to spies in his upcoming film.
Directed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) is said to be an espionage thriller and the trailer indicates the film is filled with patriotism, action sequences, high drama, and of course, catchy dialogues. The film said to be inspired by real incidents and is set in 1971, when Bangladesh was liberated, and shows Abraham portraying three completely different characters as an undercover agent.
As the film’s trailer continues to trend on social media, and over 12 million views on YouTube, it’s dialogues have already become the fodder for desi meme-makers. While some memes were based on the line, “Bahar nikalne ke saare raste bandh ho chuke hain”, many turned Jackie Shroff’s inspiring line into a meme.
Here are some of the tweets :
When you take science after 10th#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/hx4Ya5Ro4l
— Devansh Saluja™ (@dvanshh) March 5, 2019
When you need to get off the local train#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/uYUUQTVQmR
— Sarath Sajan (@sarath__sajan) March 4, 2019
When you turn 25, and the whole khandan starts looking for ristas:#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/jgV00Rk23L
— Shalina Das (@linadazz) March 4, 2019
When Exams come Indian Moms:#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/v2q8EIjF1G
— MunNaa 🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) March 4, 2019
When you get addicted to social media #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/OPIQUx2yhE
— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) March 4, 2019
When you are in the zone between more than a friend and less than the boyfriend,#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/lMN0X0kWTP
— Deepak Shivani (@ImDeepakShivani) March 4, 2019
When ur GF is on late night call with you, but u want to sleep!
Inner u: pic.twitter.com/4hlUxR6Kgy
— gauri (@jalebaiiiiii) March 4, 2019
Ball in net practice. #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/GYOY5O1N9w
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 4, 2019
When your PC does not respond even after pressing Alt+Ctrl+Del. #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/QRxPA5vw9e
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 4, 2019
Watching Total Dhamaal with a friend who is enjoying it. #RawTrailer pic.twitter.com/dPINVDEOYs
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 4, 2019
Life of CA Student: After giving back to back re exams: pic.twitter.com/TjtiFgAz6X
— Imran (@imranyh) March 4, 2019
#RAWTrailer
Me after joining Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zzzz3KIwze
— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) March 4, 2019
When u had a fight with ur wife….n later u remember u had to go for daru party with ur frenz. 🤣😋
#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/hRSrMbvIgG
— Sindhian (@vishy_vishal) March 4, 2019
#RAWTrailer
Every SSC coaching institute pic.twitter.com/fVV0FRa7B6
— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) March 4, 2019
Dhoni while giving last over to Joginder Sharma in 2007 T20 final #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/vgRa7nIw93
— Secret SHAWnta (@Secret_Saanta) March 4, 2019
Jack to life jacket in Titanic.#RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/cGMSUaz5T3
— Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) March 4, 2019
Me to my ex and fake friend: pic.twitter.com/UKlSxxkHcX
— kungfu_panda (@Masoomladka4) March 4, 2019
Anyone :
Gazhal singers : #RAWTrailer pic.twitter.com/qhNqH1ZXer
— Ümesh (@042_umesh) March 4, 2019
Talking about the film, John Abraham asked, “If Hollywood can make war films and glorify soldiers, why can’t we? This is the new India. We want to make different films and entertain the audience.”
The film has Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff playing major roles, and is all set to hit screens on April 5.