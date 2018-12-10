Ravi Shastri’s tongue-in-cheek response to India’s win will leave you ROFL-ing!

While most fans were celebrating team India’s win against Australia in the first match of the ongoing Test series at Adelaide, many were left bewildered by coach Ravi Shastri’s post-match interview. While expressing his nervousness built during the last moments of the match to broadcasters Sony Pictures Network, Shastri said, “I just said in Hindi Just a little while ago ‘bilkul chhorenge nahi’ lekin thori der k liye waha par g*** muh me tha.” (We knew we won’t leave it, but for some time we had our g*** in our mouths.)
It did not take long for Shastri’s response to go viral on social media, with many left quite amused by the Indian coach’s comment. While some criticised Shastri, others came up with hilarious jokes and memes. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral video:
While the Indian cricket team gave fans a reason to rejoice, seems like the team India coach too did his bit in spreading laughter.