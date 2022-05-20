scorecardresearch
Ravi Shastri turns fashionista on Twitter, inspire meme fest giving ‘swag goals’

While some thought it might be a campaign for a fashion brand, others thought it might be the next Cred ad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 20, 2022 5:44:31 pm
Ravi Shastri, Ravi Shastri memes, Ravi Shastri fashion looks memes, Ravi Shastri swag memes, Ravi Shastri living in moment memes, indian expressRavi Shastri's pictures giving disco era vibe have gone viral.

Former Test cricketer Ravi Shastri has taken social media by storm with his latest flashy avatar. The former head coach of the Indian cricket team recently shared a photo of himself in full swag, sporting an iridescent jacket with a cool pair of retro sunglasses. “‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all,” Shastri tweeted taking all by surprise.

As the buzz around his disco era look grew louder, leaving many wondering what’s the occasion, he shared another picture of himself in the same outfit. “My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment,” the 59-year-old former Test cricketer wrote.

Also Read |Photo of Dhoni, Ravi Shastri, Hardik intensely looking at piece of paper sparks meme fest

Check out his latest looks here:

As the frenzy around his pictures continued, many were left confused. Some even wondered if his account was hacked. While some thought it might be a campaign for a fashion brand, others seemed confident it might be the next Cred ad.

Even though Shastri didn’t answer people’s queries, he teased fans further with another picture of him donning a hot pink fuzzy jacket.

Stating that Shastri’s images are giving swag goals, many quickly turned his photo into fodder for memes.

Check out some of the funniest memes inspired by Shastri’s uber cool look here:

 

