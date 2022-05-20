Ravi Shastri turns fashionista on Twitter, inspire meme fest giving ‘swag goals’

Former Test cricketer Ravi Shastri has taken social media by storm with his latest flashy avatar. The former head coach of the Indian cricket team recently shared a photo of himself in full swag, sporting an iridescent jacket with a cool pair of retro sunglasses. “‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all,” Shastri tweeted taking all by surprise.

As the buzz around his disco era look grew louder, leaving many wondering what’s the occasion, he shared another picture of himself in the same outfit. “My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment,” the 59-year-old former Test cricketer wrote.

My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment. pic.twitter.com/22BBncYoDL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As the frenzy around his pictures continued, many were left confused. Some even wondered if his account was hacked. While some thought it might be a campaign for a fashion brand, others seemed confident it might be the next Cred ad.

Even though Shastri didn’t answer people’s queries, he teased fans further with another picture of him donning a hot pink fuzzy jacket.

You’re in her DMs. She’s on my VIP guestlist. pic.twitter.com/eJTzoVKMz3 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 20, 2022

Stating that Shastri’s images are giving swag goals, many quickly turned his photo into fodder for memes.

When i match both sides of balance sheet in one go: pic.twitter.com/auSBHY6CLK — shivalika (@notahotpotato) May 20, 2022

Me after saying Pardon instead of Sorry :- pic.twitter.com/fdenQUxL77 — MainKiyaanJi👄 (@shalusterr) May 20, 2022

When teacher asks me to solve a problem on board and I do it correctly pic.twitter.com/DSKKmqISwy — Aalsi ladki 🇮🇳 (@lazyy_girll) May 20, 2022

Soanpapdi during Diwali pic.twitter.com/auuS7DeiK0 — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) May 20, 2022

Mummy ke bolne se pahle fridge main pani ki bottle bhar ke rakhne ke baad main pic.twitter.com/q7AgIqHODW — Jolly (@ijoooolly) May 20, 2022

16y/o Me after singing Honey Singh’s song classroom pic.twitter.com/0PQkc9m5ZT — Yeah Me (@27jynt) May 20, 2022

Me after saying ‘taking a digital detox’ instead of ‘taking a break from social media’ pic.twitter.com/BTDFtsHTQ6 — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) May 20, 2022

When dad say: Kuch Seekho apne bade bhai se. Me in front of younger Siblings: pic.twitter.com/PBZ9tvAYr5 — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) May 20, 2022

Jethalal after hitting 50 runs in 1 over pic.twitter.com/9mmICak67Y — Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) May 20, 2022

Me after having a conversation with my crush in front of my close friends & juniors. pic.twitter.com/73mBajfcRB — Kaur rmn (@theHeartyouOwn7) May 20, 2022

Employee after connecting projector successfully in a meeting. pic.twitter.com/udC2NCmjOk — Raghu Deshmukh (@deshmukh_raghu) May 20, 2022