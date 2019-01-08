Netizens slam Ravi Shastri for comparing India’s Test series win against Australia with 1983 World Cup

Soon after India registered a historic Test series win against the Australians in their homeland, coach Ravi Shastri said the win was as big as the 1983 World Cup trophy when ‘Kapil’s Devils’ beat the formidable West Indies side at the Lord’s in England.

Speaking about the victory in Australia, Shastri said, “I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest.” He also tweeted calling the previous wins as “big” and the current test series win as “as big if not biggest.”

“1983 – was big

1985 – was big

2019 – is as big if not the biggest as it has come in the toughest format. Salute you Virat and boys for making this happen.”

Salute you Virat and boys for making this happen 🙏🇮🇳 #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/m6DoqgdYeL — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 7, 2019

Shastri’s comment and tweet did not go down well with the fans who questioned why the Indian coach was comparing different formats of cricket. Moreover, some also pointed out that the current Australian team was “weak” when compared to the West Indies team against which the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 1983.

To be honest this is a weak Australian team without Steve Smith and David Warner. I doubt they would’ve won if both were present 🙄. https://t.co/CaEQXg8V33 — Clarence Dhege (@dhegec) January 7, 2019

In my opinion 1983 is the biggest day in indian cricket history ’cause after that it all started 😊 https://t.co/hU0JrrXCxk — shreyansh sharma (@imshreysh) January 7, 2019

You have to be really deluded to think a series win against a Australia B side is bigger than 1983 world cup. https://t.co/SnhbkT4cFz — C.V.M (@Moviegeek3090) January 7, 2019

Not discounting the achievement..but fact is it came in the toughest format against the weakest team..don’t forget what happened in England…it’s big NOT biggest https://t.co/zqVRwnpbhj — RaktimⓂ️ (@1cosmicguru) January 7, 2019

There might’ve been one more sir

Where you were neither player nor coach

We were thrilled then as we are now

Par itni badi jeet aur itni choti soch? https://t.co/tQ11JhEkhJ — Pradeep Ramarathnam (@congusmaximus) January 7, 2019

It is funny. India is No 1 test team playing with weakest Australian team who stop winning for more than a year but in 1983 India was no team for ODI and in 2007 was no team for T20. So those wins were bigger. Don’t compare rather enjoy the victory with drinks. https://t.co/2mWt9UTooj — Diptarup Kahali (@DiptarupKahali1) January 7, 2019

Can you just celebrate without conparison? https://t.co/6TAjDt9gxC — Surjeet Singh (@imsurjeet07) January 7, 2019

2019 is one of the biggest & credit to Virat and team ! but in perspective 1983 win was against the greatest team in cricketing history Clive Lloyds WI

1985 was against Pak Imran/Miandad etc and competitive Eng/Oz/ NZ teams all are important …… https://t.co/qET1CSG7Uk — shyam (@shyam__bala) January 7, 2019