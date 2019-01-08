Toggle Menu
Netizens slam Ravi Shastri for comparing India’s Test series win against Australia with 1983 World Cup

Ravi Shastri's comment did not go down well with the fans who questioned why the Indian coach was comparing different formats of cricket. Some also pointed out that the current Australian team was "weak" when compared to the West Indies team against which India won the World Cup in 1983.

“I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest,” Shastri said (Source: AP)

Soon after India registered a historic Test series win against the Australians in their homeland, coach Ravi Shastri said the win was as big as the 1983 World Cup trophy when ‘Kapil’s Devils’ beat the formidable West Indies side at the Lord’s in England.

Speaking about the victory in Australia, Shastri said, “I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest.” He also tweeted calling the previous wins as “big” and the current test series win as “as big if not biggest.”

“1983 – was big
1985 – was big
2019 – is as big if not the biggest as it has come in the toughest format. Salute you Virat and boys for making this happen.”

Shastri’s comment and tweet did not go down well with the fans who questioned why the Indian coach was comparing different formats of cricket. Moreover, some also pointed out that the current Australian team was “weak” when compared to the West Indies team against which the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 1983.

