Thursday, June 14, 2018
Do you find anything wrong with this pic that Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted? A lot of Netizens do

Ravi Shankar Prasad met with a group of village women who had set up a sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Digi Gaon Dhanauri Kalan, a village in Uttar Pradesh and posted a photo on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 5:40:18 pm
ravi shankar prasad, ravi shankar prasad Twitter, ravi shankar prasad tweets, ravi shankar prasad twitter latest, ravi shankar meets women sanitary pad unit, where is the women ravi shankar pasad, Indian express, Indian express news Do you find anything wrong with this picture? (Source; Ravi Shankar Prasad/Twitter)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently posted a photo on Twitter that has been drawing a lot of flak. The minister met with a group of women villages who had set up a sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Digi Gaon Dhanauri Kalan, a village in Uttar Pradesh and posted a photo on the micro-blogging site. The caption with the photo was — “It was heartening to interact with the village women who have set up sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Digi Gaon Dhanauri Kalan. This has not only created source of livelihood but also promoted awareness about menstrual hygiene. This is part of #StreeSwabhiman initiative of CSC.”

The problem is, people had a hard time finding even one woman in the picture. One Twitter user was, however, quick to point out that one of the figures (with its head cut) standing at the back is a woman. But the skewered representation of women, in a picture with at least seven men smiling for the camera, especially when the topic was the “Stree Swabhiman initiative by CSC” (Common Service Centres) garnered backlash on social media soon after the minister shared it. One question that echoed through out the Twitter chatter was – “Where are the women?” When a Twitter user with the name Rachit Gupta pointed out the woman in the picture, another handle Cassandra Nazareth replied, “Commendable that you say u can see this faceless woman.”

This is his tweet.

Here is a handful of puzzled Twitter users wondering where are the exemplary village women who set up the sanitary pad manufacturing unit.

