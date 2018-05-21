Do you find anything wrong with this pic that Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted? A lot of Netizens do

Do you find anything wrong with this picture? (Source; Ravi Shankar Prasad/Twitter) Do you find anything wrong with this picture? (Source; Ravi Shankar Prasad/Twitter)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently posted a photo on Twitter that has been drawing a lot of flak. The minister met with a group of women villages who had set up a sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Digi Gaon Dhanauri Kalan, a village in Uttar Pradesh and posted a photo on the micro-blogging site. The caption with the photo was — “It was heartening to interact with the village women who have set up sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Digi Gaon Dhanauri Kalan. This has not only created source of livelihood but also promoted awareness about menstrual hygiene. This is part of #StreeSwabhiman initiative of CSC.”

The problem is, people had a hard time finding even one woman in the picture. One Twitter user was, however, quick to point out that one of the figures (with its head cut) standing at the back is a woman. But the skewered representation of women, in a picture with at least seven men smiling for the camera, especially when the topic was the “Stree Swabhiman initiative by CSC” (Common Service Centres) garnered backlash on social media soon after the minister shared it. One question that echoed through out the Twitter chatter was – “Where are the women?” When a Twitter user with the name Rachit Gupta pointed out the woman in the picture, another handle Cassandra Nazareth replied, “Commendable that you say u can see this faceless woman.”

This is his tweet.

It was heartening to interact with the village women who have set up sanitary pad manufacturing unit in Digi Gaon Dhanauri Kalan. This has not only created source of livelihood but also promoted awareness about menstrual hygiene. This is part of #StreeSwabhiman initiative of CSC. pic.twitter.com/YHGd9nNwGv — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 20, 2018

Here is a handful of puzzled Twitter users wondering where are the exemplary village women who set up the sanitary pad manufacturing unit.

No women in the pic what does that tells you I wonder🤔 — el_pueblo_unido (@DivyaKalasua) May 20, 2018

Is this a puzzle?

Find woman in pic😃 — Raghunath (@blunt_comment) May 20, 2018

O K Guys Added some Women faces. pic.twitter.com/xMx0ugvs5B — Biplabdeb (@rofl_Biplab) May 20, 2018

Why don’t I see any women in this photo?

Where are the heroines of this commendable efforts? I want to see them.. not bunch of men who wants to steal their credit. — चाटन भक्त (@xandoomal) May 20, 2018

Where are the village women? — Avijit Dasgupta (@coolfrnds4u) May 20, 2018

Where are the Village Women in this photo? — Pranav (@iwhosee) May 20, 2018

Where are the women?

Cant see any in the pic.

Pricked my eye! — cassandra nazareth (@cassynaz) May 20, 2018

uh! why are there no women in the picture? — Asif Khan (@_asif) May 20, 2018

Where are the women in the program for women? — Naz (@asknaz) May 20, 2018

Awesome.. Great to see all the ladies in the pic who got educated about menstrual hygiene and sanitary pad manufacturing. Good initiative. — Animesh Chaturvedi (@animesh1804) May 20, 2018

