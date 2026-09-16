Actor Ravi Kishan, chef Vikas Khanna celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in New York, make first modak together

Actor Ravi Kishan and his wife Preeti joined Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna to begin Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow.
Khanna welcomed the couple to the restaurant, where Kishan and Preeti joined him in preparing the first modak of the season and offering it to Lord Ganesha. The ceremony marked the start of “GANESH CHATURTHI AT BUNGALOW”, a 10-day celebration.
Sharing glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, Khanna said having Kishan and his family at the restaurant brought a sense of home to the occasion.
“Our first Modak is ready… and with it, the beautiful celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi begin at Bungalow,” Khanna wrote.
“It was an absolute honor to welcome the iconic @ravikishann Ravi Kishan ji and his wonderful wife, Preeti ji — a couple who so beautifully represent the warmth, simplicity, devotion and deep-rooted values of India,” Khanna added.
“Some guests come to your restaurant and leave behind memories. Some bring with them a feeling of home. To begin this sacred celebration of Ganpati Bappa in their presence made our first Modak even more special,” he concluded.
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The video shows Kishan preparing the modak with his wife. Once it was ready, Preeti accompanied Khanna outside the restaurant, where they distributed laddoos to guests waiting in a queue.
Kishan and his family later sat down for a meal at Bungalow and were seen enjoying the food while interacting with the restaurant staff.
The gathering also drew reactions on Instagram. “My absolute favorites sharing one frame—legend Ravi Kishan and the ever-charming cutest Vikas Khanna. What a duo!” a user commented.
“Modak follows my brothaa Modak followssss,” another joked, while a third wrote, “omg look who is in town!!!”