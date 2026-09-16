Actor Ravi Kishan, chef Vikas Khanna celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in New York, make first modak together

The video shows Kishan preparing the modak with his wife. Once it was ready, Preeti accompanied Khanna outside the restaurant, where they distributed laddoos to guests waiting in a queue.

Actor Ravi Kishan and his wife Preeti joined Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna to begin Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow.

Khanna welcomed the couple to the restaurant, where Kishan and Preeti joined him in preparing the first modak of the season and offering it to Lord Ganesha. The ceremony marked the start of “GANESH CHATURTHI AT BUNGALOW”, a 10-day celebration.

Sharing glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, Khanna said having Kishan and his family at the restaurant brought a sense of home to the occasion.

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“Our first Modak is ready… and with it, the beautiful celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi begin at Bungalow,” Khanna wrote.