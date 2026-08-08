‘Money follows my brother’: Ravi Kishan’s viral video played at Pune college event

Social media has a strange way of making sure there is something for everyone. The algorithm learns what people like, what they stop to watch and what they share, which is why no two feeds ever look quite the same. But lately, there seems to be one person making an appearance everywhere—actor-politician Ravi Kishan.
Kishan has turned into an unexpected social media favourite, with old clips and snippets from his interviews resurfacing across platforms. His distinctive way of speaking, advice and one-liners have become popular among users, with some watching them for laughs while others genuinely relate to what he says.
Now, the Ravi Kishan trend appears to have made its way beyond social media and into a college auditorium.
A video shared by Dheer (@postedbydheer) shows an event at MIT ADT University in Pune, with students seated in the auditorium and speakers on stage. As part of the presentation, a video begins playing on the large screen behind them. The clip? None other than Kishan delivering his now-famous line: “Money follows my brother.”
The moment comes from a podcast featuring Kishan and Raj Shamani. During the conversation, Shamani asks Kishan what mattered more to him — “Pehchaan ya paisa (identity or money)”? Kishan quickly chooses “pehchaan”.
“Money follows my brother,” he then says.
The familiar clip playing during what appears to be a college event left students watching the screen as Kishan’s words echoed through the auditorium. Once the video ends, the speaker can be heard saying, “That’s my piece of time. Thank you.”
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The clip was shared with the caption, “trend college tak pahuch gaya (the trend has reached college too)”, while the text on the video read, “even my college is Ravi Kishan-holic.”
The unusual appearance of a viral social media clip at a college event quickly caught the internet’s attention. Users jumped into the comments, with one writing, “And that’s how you brief your juniors as an Alumni.”
“You know you are cooked when ts plays on your orientation,” another user commented.
“Witnessed this live,” a third person added.