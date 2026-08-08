‘Money follows my brother’: Ravi Kishan’s viral video played at Pune college event

Kishan has turned into an unexpected social media favourite, with old clips and snippets from his interviews resurfacing across platforms.

Social media has a strange way of making sure there is something for everyone. The algorithm learns what people like, what they stop to watch and what they share, which is why no two feeds ever look quite the same. But lately, there seems to be one person making an appearance everywhere—actor-politician Ravi Kishan.

Kishan has turned into an unexpected social media favourite, with old clips and snippets from his interviews resurfacing across platforms. His distinctive way of speaking, advice and one-liners have become popular among users, with some watching them for laughs while others genuinely relate to what he says.