Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Watch: This video shows birds have better civic sense than most humans

The undated video which shows a raven throwing a plastic bottle in the dustbin was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra.

raven throwing plastic bottle in bin
Plastic pollution is easily one of the most concerning environmental issues of today. One way in which plastic pollution can be managed is by recycling and reusing it. However, people rarely do the bare minimum of putting plastic waste in designated recycling bins.

To make a point about responsible waste management, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared a video on Wednesday that showed a bird throwing a plastic bottle inside a dustbin.

ALSO READ |Video of woman throwing plastic bottle into hippo’s mouth in Indonesia causes outrage

The bird appeared to be a white-necked raven but in his caption Kabra misidentified it. He wrote, “एक कौवा, इंसानों से ज़्यादा समझदार निकला…”. This loosely translated to, “A crow turned out to be smarter than humans…”.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Looks like Birds are more evolved and sensitive about the enormity of the problem. Humans….start learning!”. Another person wrote, “Corvids are especially smart birds. I’m not sure we measure up…”

Birds like ravens are considered to be very clever. They are known for mimicking human voices with sharp accuracy and can be trained to perform tricks.

In 2018, a theme park in France, Puy du Fou, trained six crows to pick up trash in the park and put it in a specially built container that then dispensed a food reward. These crows were trained in such a way that they associated picking up trash with treats. The park trained the birds as “janitors” to raise the message against littering.

