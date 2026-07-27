Comedian Raunaq alleges Mumbai cop fractured his wife’s rib during Shivaji Park protest

Comedian Raunaq Rajani has alleged that his wife suffered a fractured rib after being assaulted by a Mumbai police officer during the students’ protest at Shivaji Park on July 22. He made the claim in a video shared on Instagram where he accused the police of using excessive force while detaining protesters.

In the video, Rajani shared that he and his wife had joined one of the protests held last week when the police began detaining protesters. He claimed that officers “illegally” rounded up people at the protest site, and that both of them were forcibly pushed into a police vehicle.

“My wife’s rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman,” Rajani said in the video.

Further, he said that he sustained a neck sprain during the incident, while his wife initially complained of pain in her ribs. Believing their injuries were minor compared to what others had experienced during the protests, the couple did not immediately seek medical attention.

“People across the country have endured much worse. That’s why we didn’t want to make a big deal out of it,” Rajani said. However, after her pain stayed for two days, they consulted a doctor, who diagnosed a fractured rib, he added.

Sequence of events

Rajani also compiled and shared multiple video clips from the protest, claiming they reconstruct the sequence of events.

He narrated that the confrontation began when he and his wife intervened after seeing a young protester being detained. “Both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so,” he said, while sharing footage in which protesters can be heard shouting, “Chhodo isko! Chhodo isko (Leave him! Leave him)!”

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Another video shared by the comedian appears to show a police officer in uniform pinning him to the ground. Rajani alleged that the same officer later assaulted his wife inside a police vehicle where detained protesters had been taken.

He also shared footage of a man wearing a red shirt, whom he identified as a plainclothes police officer, pushing his wife into a police van. Rajani claimed that a woman police officer objected to the manner in which his wife was being handled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raunaq Rajani (@sirraunaqrajani)

“As you probably heard, a lady cop even said ‘Madam ko nikalo’, but this man in red clothes came back and now see how he shoves my wife,” he said.

In another clip recorded inside the vehicle, Rajani alleged that the uniformed officer kicked his wife in the ribs.

“The same cop who pinned me to the ground… enters. Now show this exact thing from inside the bus and then you will see how the man in khaki kicked my wife on the rib,” he alleged, replaying the footage in his video.

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Rajani said he had been holding his wife’s hand during the commotion in an attempt to protect her, but claimed the police officer forcibly separated them.

The Mumbai police have not yet responded to the video, but Rajani’s post has elicited much response on social media.

“OMG so sorry to see this. Just shocking to the core. And still some people in this country are siding with this brutality,” actor-creator Shenaz Treasurywala commented.

“They need to take accountability for flouting all the rules and laws. Wish your wife a speedy recovery,” another user commented.

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“Don’t let these men get away with this atrocity!!!!! Thankyou for being so brave Henna & Raunaq and for sharing this with us,” a third user reacted.